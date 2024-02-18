Gallery: Adventures of Girl Guides and Scouts across the north-east in the 1980s and ’90s

Ahead of World Thinking Day this week we’ve cast a look back at photos of fun and games had by Scouts and Girl Guides across the north-east in the 1980s and ’90s.

A British institution founded in 1907 that quickly spread around the world, the Scout Movement comes together globally every February 22 for World Thinking Day.

February 22 was Scout founder Robert Baden-Powell’s birthday.

The annual celebration is now a day where 10 million Guides and Scouts connect and think about their ‘brothers and sisters’ across the world.

Often there is a theme to World Thinking Day and this year is the third year focusing on international environmental issues.

But a little closer to home, our archives are packed with photos of Guides and Scouts in Aberdeen and beyond, having fun and doing good deeds.

From the classic charity car wash fundraisers during bob-a-job week, to sleeping under the stars at Crathes camps and working towards badges, our photos capture it all.

For generations, youngsters in the north-east have made their positive mark on the world through the joy of Scouting.

While the Guide uniforms might have changed a bit over the years, little has changed about the fun and friendship found through being a Girl Guide or Boy Scout.

Gallery: North-east Girl Guides in the 1980s

Gallery: Scouts around the north-east in the 1980s and ’90s

