Past Times

Gallery: Adventures of Girl Guides and Scouts across the north-east in the 1980s and '90s

Be Prepared is the famous Scout motto, so be prepared for a nostalgic trip down memory lane with our archive photos of joyous times in the Aberdeen and District Scout movement in the 1980s and 1990s.

1985: Scouts of the 55th (Kincorth) Aberdeen Troop washing a car at Fine Fare's Bridge of Dee car park. They washed around 200 cars during Scout Job Week that April. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Ahead of World Thinking Day this week we’ve cast a look back at photos of fun and games had by Scouts and Girl Guides across the north-east in the 1980s and ’90s.

A British institution founded in 1907 that quickly spread around the world, the Scout Movement comes together globally every February 22 for World Thinking Day.

February 22 was Scout founder Robert Baden-Powell’s birthday.

The annual celebration is now a day where 10 million Guides and Scouts connect and think about their ‘brothers and sisters’ across the world.

Often there is a theme to World Thinking Day and this year is the third year focusing on international environmental issues.

But a little closer to home, our archives are packed with photos of Guides and Scouts in Aberdeen and beyond, having fun and doing good deeds.

From the classic charity car wash fundraisers during bob-a-job week, to sleeping under the stars at Crathes camps and working towards badges, our photos capture it all.

For generations, youngsters in the north-east have made their positive mark on the world through the joy of Scouting.

While the Guide uniforms might have changed a bit over the years, little has changed about the fun and friendship found through being a Girl Guide or Boy Scout.

Gallery: North-east Girl Guides in the 1980s

1982: The 33rd Aberdeen Girl Guides along with a few Guides from the 40th Mannofield and 1st Parkway (Bridge of Don) set up camp at Crathes, here a few of the girls are unloading their gear. From left, Kim Grant (11), Mandy Brodie (12), Cherron Leys (11), Sandra Rutherford (13), and Jennifer Brown (11). Image: DC Thomson
1982: Everybody has their duties to perform at the Guide camp at Crathes and the Guide leader Bunty Mutch helped the girls get the fires going for dinner. From left, Alison Brown (13), Joanne Freeland (12), Jacqualine Cooper (14), Guide leader Bunty Mutch and Anita Morrison (12). Image: DC Thomson
1982: Happy smiles all round on a very special moment for two Guides from the 1st Cults Coy as 15-year-old Pamela Gray, left, and Nicola Clark (14), are presented with the coveted Queen’s Guide award by their Guider Morag Williamson. The presentation to the two girls, both patrol leaders, took place at Cults Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1983: A member of the 1st Dyce Guides, Susan D’Arcy, hands over a £61 cheque to Freda Reid – Scottish branches representative of UK UNICEF – after she herself received her Queen’s Guide Badge along with (back row, left to right) Morag Reid, Ann Johnston, Maud Donaldson, Sandra Milne and Fiona Lamb. Image: DC Thomson
1983: A proud moment for Carol Findlay, right, patrol leader with the 1st Culter Guides, as she is presented with her Queen’s Guide award by district commissioner of the Culter/Milltimber area Freda Main. Freda was presented with a silver salver on behalf of the Culter Guides and Brownies as she was stepping down after six years. Looking on is Guider Joyce Cowie. Image: DC Thomson
1983: County Commissioner Olive Emslie, centre right, presents the Queen’s Guide award to Pamela Wood, of the 1st Milltimber Girl Guides at their annual meeting at Milltimber Primary School last night. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Members of the 4th Stonehaven Girl Guides company listen as (front, from left) Sarah Hampson (10), Jenny Guthrie (11), and Alison Wright (10) rehearse their programme at Arduthie Primary School, ready to entertain the residents at Eden Home, Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
1984: District commissioner Norah Law, left, presents the Queen’s Guide award to Karen Mann (16), a member of the 61st Aberdeen Girl Guide Company. The presentation was made during a service at Greyfriars Church, the Reverend George D. Goldie is pictured right. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Queen’s Guides and proud of it… Five members of the 2nd Cults Girl Guides received their Queen’s Award. They are pictured with Guider, Sheila Annand. Back, from left, Katrina Fraser and Fiona Blackhall. Front, Lesley Houston, Carole Smith and Susan Harberry. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Four members of the 1st Oldmeldrum Girl Guides with the cake they used in the guess-how-long-it-took-to-make competition, from which they raised £16 for the Cavitron Appeal, a neurosurgical charity. They are, from left, Jenny Reid, Lynee Young, Wendy Philip and Wendy Duguid. Image: DC Thomson

Gallery: Scouts around the north-east in the 1980s and ’90s

1982: Ready to hoist the Year of the Scout banner aloft what looks like the Bridge over the Kwai at Templars Park, Maryculter, are the 1st Fyvie Scout Troop who built this rope and log framework bridge at their summer camp. Looking on is group leader and area commissioner for Aberdeen, Robert Storey. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Tackling one of the obstacles at the Haddo House district camp are (in water, left to right) Chae West, 1st Newmachar; Jackie Christie, Dunecht; Allan Diack, 1st Newmachar; and Gail McIntosh, 1st Inverurie; and (in boat) Gail Gordon, 1st Inverurie; Adrian Peers and Garry Medcalf, 1st Ellon. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Chief Scout Major General Michael Wals addresses the company at the presentation of Chief Scout’s Award certificates and medals of merit to Aberdeen and District Scouts at Templars Park, Maryculter. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Members of the 2nd Inverurie Scout Troop raise a bravo for patrol leader Kevin Gauld when he received the Chief Scout’s Award from Assistant Area Commissioner for Scouts, Trevor Jenkins (second left), at a ceremony in the Inverurie Scout Hut. Image: DC Thomson
1985: One of Deeside’s smallest Cub packs, the 1st Cromar, Tarland, at Storybook Glen during their visit. The boys are Richard Tattersall, Tarland; Colin Reavely and Hamish Barber, both Aboyne, and Stephen Kellas, Tarland. Looking on are Pamela Barnett (second right), Dinnet; her son, Mark, and Hazel McConnach, Logie Coldstone. Image: DC Thomson
1985: All hands to the sponges as Scouts of the 55th (Kincorth) Aberdeen Troop made a combined attack on a customer’s car at Fine Fare’s Bridge of Dee car park. They washed around 200 cars at their all-day car wash during Scout Job Week and cleaned up to the tune of £91 for troop funds. To add to their good deed, the boys found a shopper’s purse and cheque, which were eventually returned to their owner. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Obviously delighted with the results of their handiwork are these members of the 23rd Holburn West Venture Scouts who entered the New Zealand Lamb Information Bureau’s Dine in Style competition. Pictured are, from left, Sonja Rasmussan; Marie Little; Kenneth Risk, and back, David Birnie and Steven Parkinson. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Sorting through some of their collection of jumble are Scouts of the 25th Aberdeen Beechgrove Troop, from left, Martin Wiseman; Stuart Swanson; Malcolm Atkinson; Tim Reid, and Gregor Davies. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Members of the 1st Skene Cub Scouts counting the cash from a bottle filled by customers at the Red Star Bar and lounge, Skene. The boys, who were joined by their leader, James Ross (front right), were putting the £65 donation towards the cost of their summer camp. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Welcoming four new cubs was Deputy Area Commissioner, the Reverend George Goldie. The investiture took place at the Aberdeen School for the Deaf, Linksfield Road, which had a special mixed pack for pupils at the school. The new cubs were, from left, June Coull (8), Colin Davidson (7), Martin Robertson (7) and Jackie Watson (14). Image: DC Thomson
1985: Leader of the 14th Springhill Scout Group Morag Cameron presents Steven French (centre left), and Edward Clements (centre right), with their joint best Cub Scout of the year trophy at Springhill Primary School. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Aberdeen teenager Helen Wallis, 17, was looking forward to spending Christmas with hundreds of other youngsters on board a jumbo jet heading for Australia. Venture Scout Helen, was to spend three weeks at the scouting World Jamboree camp near Sydney. She was one of two Aberdeen youngsters to attend the international event. Scout Fraser Wood, was also chosen for the dream trip. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The 1st Muchalls and Newtonhill Troop tried their hand in the final of the Scout Camp Cooking Competition in Aberdeen. The competition was won by a team from Alford. In the picture are, back, Philip Campbell and Scott Stephen. Front, Stefan Jachnik and Lee Kindness. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Enterprising nine-year-old Cub Scouts Rupert Daly, left, and Andrew Begg, got down to a spot of work on cars belonging to Aberdeen accountancy firm Touche Ross. The pair approached the company as part of their Bob-a-Job Week efforts. As well as being paid £2 a car, the company also gave the boys £50. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Martin Buchan (right), Alford, and Graeme McAnally, Methlick, clear the crawling net during the Gordon area cub scout fun day with a World Cup theme at the Daviot camping ground. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Grampian area commissioner of the Scouts Vic Craig, right, receives a shooting stick before retiring from the post after four years. With him are other award-winning scouts and Councillor Brian Rattray, who presented the awards. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation