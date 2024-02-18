‘The steps are lethal!’ Ageing Alford aristocrat wins battle to install lift at historic castle home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The steps are lethal!’ Ageing Alford aristocrat wins battle to install lift at historic castle home

Terpersie Castle dates back centuries, and its owner had to battle to secure permission for changes to ensure she could still live at the unique abode.

By Ben Hendry
The steps at Terpersie Castle pose a danger to its elderly owner.
The steps at Terpersie Castle pose a danger to its elderly owner. Image: Kirstie Forbes-Sempill/Gerry Robb architects

Kirstie Forbes-Sempill loves her Terpersie Castle home “with an ill-disguised passion”.

The blueblooded Aberdeenshire pensioner, due to turn 80 soon, has spent her whole life living in the sort of place most of us would plan a Sunday outing around.

She grew up in Craigievar Castle, outside Alford, before it became public property in the 1960s.

Craigievar Castle was a family home until about 60 years ago. Image: DC Thomson

Since 2011, she has lived nearby at the 463-year-old Terpersie Castle.

But for the past few years, she has been locked in a battle with the authorities over her plans for an extension and lift designed to ensure she can remain there.

The aristocrat told us how “determined” she was to continue living at the 16th Century tower house.

We covered the wrangle in December 2022. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

But she faced the prospect of moving out after Aberdeenshire Council refused her proposal.

Battle over extension went to the highest level

In a bid to have the local ruling overturned, she asked the Scottish Government to intervene more than a year ago.

Holyrood officials have finally given her their blessing to carry out the improvements.

And now the 79-year-old has lifted the lid on her campaign to retain her home – and told us all about life at Terpersie Castle…

A row over an extension at Terpersie Castle will go to Holyrood
Plans for the extension at Terpersie Castle near Alford have finally been approved. Image: Gerry Robb architects

Who is Kirstie Forbes-Sempill?

The hardy noblewoman’s full title is The Honorable Kirstine Daranyi Forbes-Sempill.

But she goes by Kirstie.

The peer, who is the daughter of the 19th Lord Sempill, grew up in Craigievar Castle back when it was still the seat of Clan Sempill.

After living in similarly historic properties over the years, she bought Terpersie Castle in 2011.

Terpersie Castle is a bit more humble than the Craigievar building the owner grew up in. Image: Kirstie Forbes-Sempill

The Tullynessle site is just eight miles from where she grew up at Craigievar.

What were the extension plans for Alford castle?

At present, the castle has just one main room on each floor with steps leading to bedrooms in the two towers.

This leaves Kirstie nervously ascending a narrow spiral staircase with a loose rope handrail to the master bedroom on the top floor.

She tells us that her desire was simply to “make the building more habitable in today’s world”.

Here is how the ground floor will look once the extension is added. Image: Gerry Robb architects
And this shows the first floor, with the new extension. Image: Gerry Robb architects

This would be achieved by building an extension, with a living room on the bottom floor and bedroom and bathroom upstairs.

It would have a “tiny lift hidden in a cupboard” to take her to her bedroom.

The lift is required to avoid her having to use the stone spiral staircase, which she describes in daunting fashion…

Scroll back and forth to see how the Alford castle extension will look:

“The stairs are uneven, steep and lethal,” she tells the P&J.

“I tell visitors that if they fall on either staircase, it is not the doctor I would invoke but the undertaker!

“It is a novel home perhaps for a romantically inclined couple, but certainly not for the elderly – like myself.”

A staircase in Terpersie Castle. Image: Kirstie Forbes-Sempill
The owner often warns visitors about the steps. Image: Kirstie Forbes-Sempill

‘I was afraid I might have to move’

And if the proposed work was prohibited, she would reluctantly have had to bid farewell to her beloved home.

Kirstie says: “I was afraid I may have had to move somewhere easier to live in… I am about to be 80.”

A historic drawing of Terpersie in years past. Image: Gerry Robb Architects

She added: “I am not in the least faint hearted, I have lived in buildings like this all my life.

“But I am very determined and, last but not least, love Terpersie with an ill-disguised passion.”

It was with this passion that she fought to overturn the council’s ruling.

What are the challenges in living at 16th century castle?

The property had been on the market for three years before its current owner moved in.

There were fears that, should Kirstie have to vacate Terpersie, it could spend years crumbling into ruin.

The castle became abandoned in 1885 and spent almost 100 years as a ruin before being restored as a grand home. Image: Gerry Robb architects

She tells us it is “not a suitable home for a family with small children”, and the efforts involved with its upkeep would limit its appeal to a “niche market”.

The “horrendous” heating costs could deter many, with log stoves “meaning constant hard work carrying wood up the stairs”.

She continues: “There is no gas nor oil.

“I feel strongly that her future would eventually be compromised by her tiny dimensions, mean and steep staircases, and steps either up or down on every floor.

“She would inevitably slowly deteriorate.

“Without heating and ventilation, the unforgiving Aberdeenshire climate would kiss her walls with mildew very rapidly.

“I heat her a little all the year round. Not many would be so indulgent I fear.”

So why did the council turn down Kirstie’s castle plans?

Despite the emotive pleas, historians called for the building to remain untouched.

As a structure with a rectangular middle block and towers at opposite corners, Terpersie is one of the earliest known “Z-plan” manor houses,

Historic Environment Scotland argued this makes it a treasure which should not be modernised. They slammed the “detrimental impact” of the extension.

Another design image showing the extension plans for the Alford castle. Image: Gerry Robb architects

And the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland said Terpersie Castle is a “textbook example par excellence” and a “perfectly comfortable house”.

Member William Brogden, suggested a stair-lift could be fitted and live-in help hired instead “if immobility should ever strike the owner”.

Why did government expert back Alford castle extension?

Towards the end of 2022, the Press and Journal reported that an appeal had been lodged with the Scottish Government.

And a top official was sent to the castle to inspect the plans in February 2023.

Finally, this month, the verdict has been published in a 13-page report.

Reporter Trevor Croft acknowledged it was a “finely balanced issue”, with “well argued views” for and against the changes.

The Alford castle extension plans have finally been approved. Image: Gerry Robb architects

But Mr Croft added: “In my opinion the applicant has gone to significant lengths to produce a proposal that reflects the history of the castle in a modern interpretation.

“I attach significant weight to the need of the applicant to adapt the castle to provide modern living conditions that would enable less able people to continue living there.

“At the same time it would provide a more secure future for the property, thus safeguarding its interest as an A-listed structure.”

Do you think the government was right to overrule the council? Let us know in our comments section below

Why does Kirstie Forbes-Sempill love Terpersie Castle so much?

Kirstie refers to the castle as a “she”, like a sailor would a beloved boat, and even sees the positives in occasionally being surrounded by “oceans of mud”.

The owner continues: “She has great charm and if one likes a small, old and idiosyncratic home, she is perfect.

“She is surrounded on three sides by a very active farm which you drive through to get to her.

“This generates oceans of mud in wet weather. I regard this as my “moat” and some may certainly be put off by such.

“There is, I suspect, no shortage of those who fancy living in a castle but the majority are put off by the complexities of doing so.”

Another vintage view of the property. Image: Gerry Robb architects

While she would “ideally” like the work started “tomorrow” the Aberdeenshire blueblood reckons construction might not be possible until the end of the year.

Kirstie also made sure to thank her Aboyne architects Gerry and Adam Robb, and planning consultants Aurora for being her “extra artillery” in “the maze that is necessary for a Grade A listed building”.

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. North Deeside Road in Cults Picture shows; North Deeside Road in Cults. North Deeside Road in Cults. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Danger driver hit 85mph as he raced through Cults
Multiple emergency services vehicles were on the scene of a crash on the B9077 on Saturday. Image: JASPERIMAGE
South Deeside Road closed after crash near Altries House as drivers urged to seek…
Anthony Stewart
"Extreme concern" for 59-year-old Fraserburgh man Anthony Stewart after being reported missing
Lord Provost DAvid Cameron pictured with Beryl and David Steele.
Deeside care home couple presented with unexpected surprise to mark 65th wedding anniversary
Northfield gym
Northfield gym reopens but pool remains closed as investigation into death of 10-year-old Jessica…
Butcher Roy Davison and councillor Geva Blackett have defended The Fife Arms. Image: Supplied
'Storm in a teacup': Braemar locals back Fife Arms hotel after noise complaint controversy
2
Northbrae House. in Torphins, is on the market for £750,000. Image: Galbraith
Stunning five-bedroom home with master bedroom balcony overlooking Royal Deeside on market for £750,000
Traders on Adelphi in Aberdeen are urging action as anti-social behaviour is scaring customers away. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Adelphi traders say drug-fuelled troublemakers have turned Aberdeen street into a 'no-go zone'
5
David Patterson. Image: DC Thomson
Nazi-loving racist jailed for spitting in stranger's face on Aberdeen bus
Forensics officers at the scene of an 'unexplained' death in Mannofield, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Woman dies in Mannofield as police probe 'unexplained' death at property

Conversation