Nicola Sturgeon: Scandals at ‘all levels’ of the Conservatives will have an impact on voters

By Rachel Amery
May 2, 2022, 3:15 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:13 pm
Nicola Sturgeon out on the campaign trail
Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnsons’s partygate fines are being felt by voters ahead of the council election this Thursday.

The first minister was back out on the SNP campaign bus on Monday, and said the party has every reason to have a “big spring in its step” at this election.

Ms Sturgeon claimed scandals at “all levels” of the Conservative Party are having an impact on how people on the doorsteps will vote.

People want to see integrity

The prime minister is still facing calls to resign after receiving a fine from the Met Police for a party held in Number 10 during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon believes the national picture will affect how people vote in Thursday’s election.

Tories rejected the claims and insist the party is “going to have a good result”.

Speaking to us while out campaigning in Arbroath, Ms Sturgeon also drew attention to social media “trolling” by a Conservative councillor.

She said: “People want to know there is integrity in the council and in the government.

“When it comes to the Conservatives at all levels people are seeing a lack of integrity coming from the prime minister who evidently misled parliament over partygate and by sticking to a candidate whose behaviour shows a contempt for local voters.

“The lack of integrity in the Conservatives’ campaign is something people care about”

‘Not complacent’

Ms Sturgeon said she is confident the party will do well but will not be complacent.

She said: “I am optimistic but I take nothing for granted.

“I have fought far too many elections to be complacent when asking the public for their votes.”

Nicola Sturgeon meets a young fan out on the campaign trail

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he is “very clear” his party is “going to have a good result” on Thursday.

At a separate campaign event, Mr Ross said: “We’re going to show people across Scotland that there is an alternative to the SNP.”

Fellow Conservative Miles Briggs MSP, the party’s local government spokesman, said: “It’s little wonder that Nicola Sturgeon is desperate to switch the focus of this election away from local services, because her SNP government’s record is so poor.

“Years of savage SNP funding cuts to local government have left councils across Scotland, including Angus, struggling to deliver the core services they’re expected to.

“But the public know what Thursday’s election is about – and who is ultimately to blame for the state of their roads, schools, bin collections and library closures, as well as council tax rises.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 5 May and counts will begin on Friday morning.

All you need to know about 2022 Scottish local council elections

