Former Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson dines with Donald Trump

Former Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson enjoyed lunch with Donald Trump during a trip to Florida.

The ex Tory politician gave the thumbs up with the controversial 45th US President, drawing attention to his lunch stop at the sprawling Mar-a-Lago home.

Mr Thomson posted the image on his social media along with snaps from various attractions in Florida, including diving with sharks and at a shooting range.

Standing next to Trump, who wore a Make America Great Again cap, Mr Thomson wrote: “Lunch with 45.”

Mr Thomson, who has spoken warmly of Mr Trump as president in the past, was an MP in the Granite City from 2017 to 2019.

He was also Boris Johnson’s former Scottish campaign manager.

In 2020, a House of Commons inquiry found sex assault allegations against him were “malicious” and unfounded.

In 2018, Mr Thomson apologised after posting pictures of him sitting on Saddam Hussein’s throne.

“I was able to channel my inner dictator with a visit to Sadam’s military parade ground, the Swords of Qadisiyah (Victory Arch) and then sitting on Saddam’s throne at the British embassy,” he wrote.