Former Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson dines with Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Former Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson dines with Donald Trump

The ex Conservative politician gave a thumbs up with the 45th US President during a trip to Florida.

By Andy Philip
Ross Thomson with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Image: Ross Thomson/Instagram.
Ross Thomson with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Image: Ross Thomson/Instagram.

Former Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson enjoyed lunch with Donald Trump during a trip to Florida.

The ex Tory politician gave the thumbs up with the controversial 45th US President, drawing attention to his lunch stop at the sprawling Mar-a-Lago home.

Mr Thomson posted the image on his social media along with snaps from various attractions in Florida, including diving with sharks and at a shooting range.

Standing next to Trump, who wore a Make America Great Again cap, Mr Thomson wrote: “Lunch with 45.”

Ross Thomson was an MP for Aberdeen South. Image supplied.

Mr Thomson, who has spoken warmly of Mr Trump as president in the past, was an MP in the Granite City from 2017 to 2019.

He was also Boris Johnson’s former Scottish campaign manager.

In 2020, a House of Commons inquiry found sex assault allegations against him were “malicious” and unfounded.

In 2018, Mr Thomson apologised after posting pictures of him sitting on Saddam Hussein’s throne.

“I was able to channel my inner dictator with a visit to Sadam’s military parade ground, the Swords of Qadisiyah (Victory Arch) and then sitting on Saddam’s throne at the British embassy,” he wrote.

More from Politics

The FAI will start at Falkirk Sheriff Court next week (PA)
Polmont YOI deaths inquiry to begin amid calls for Crown immunity to be lifted
SNP's Green partners silent as Humza Yousaf woos Perth bus tycoon Brian Souter
The Home Office has dismissed criticism of the UK’s work with France to curb the number of Channel crossings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
French report criticising UK efforts to curb Channel crossings ‘out of date’
Labour MP Rosie Duffield said she had been ‘exonerated’ of allegations of transphobia and antisemitism (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images)
Allegations of antisemitism and transphobia against Rosie Duffield MP dropped
Mr Sunak speaking to residents at a youth centre in Mansfield on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)
Financially troubled Nottingham City Council has ‘let down’ residents – Sunak
Rishi Sunak was holding off on calling the election (Jacob King/PA)
‘Squatter’ Sunak urged to call election after downplaying chance of spring vote
Rishi Sunak faces the prospect of further setbacks to delivering his five priorities (James Manning/PA)
Doubts remain on first anniversary of Rishi Sunak’s ‘priorities’ speech
The Government said it wants to avoid consumers being confused about the origin of their food (Tim Ireland/PA)
Food label changes will not push up supermarket prices, insists minister
Junior doctors are taking part in strike action in England (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak backs NHS leaders asking striking doctors to return to work
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said he was not surprised by the complaint (Liam McBurney/PA)
Loyalist activist reports SDLP leader to parliamentary standards watchdog

Conversation