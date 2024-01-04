SNP’s Green partners silent as Humza Yousaf woos Perth bus tycoon Brian Souter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Green partners silent as Humza Yousaf woos Perth bus tycoon Brian Souter

By Alasdair Clark
Green party leaders remain silent after it was revealed their SNP government partners asked controversial Stagecoach co-founder Sir Brian Souter to arrange a dinner for business leaders.

Internal emails reveal aides to First Minister Humza Yousaf’s courted Sir Brian, asking for his help to arrange the meal at a five-star Edinburgh hotel.

Sir Brian’s long-time support of the SNP government cooled under Nicola Sturgeon, but the documents suggest ministers want to rebuild the relationship.

However, Green leader Patrick Harvie – now in government with Mr Yousaf – had previously said in 2011 that “any principled party would have told him where to stuff his money”.

Obtained by news outlet Politico, the new documents show Sir Brian agreed to “nudge” fellow business leaders to attend as the government sought to repair its relationship with industry.

Sir Brian Souter. Image: PA

Prior to 2014 Sir Brian donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to SNP coffers, but his relationship with the party was not uncontroversial.

In 2000 he personally bankrolled a campaign to prevent the repeal of section 28 – a measure intended to stop discussion of gay rights in schools.

He has also been attacked by abortion rights campaigners, who say he used his charitable trust to support a pregnancy advice centre specialising in “post-­abortion syndrome” – a theory disputed by medical experts.

Greens silent despite previous attacks

The dinner in July last year was attended by Mr Yousaf as well as senior government minister Neil Gray, whose portfolio is supported by Green minister Lorna Slater.

But asked whether Mr Harvie and Ms Slater maintained the same position on Sir Brian now the government had re-started the relationship, the Scottish Greens refused to comment.

The Scottish Greens refused to say whether Patrick Harvie’s position remained the same. Image: PA

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “The SNP must be really desperate for money if they are seeking the financial support from a man who is well known for his socially conservative views.

“That the Greens remain silent shows just how much they are prepared to swallow to stay in power and secure independence.”

Sir Brian Souter refused to comment.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Ministers routinely engage with a wide range of business leaders as a normal part of government.

“Calling upon their expertise is vital to development of policy, understanding business needs and how to effectively grow our economy.

“The first minister has been clear since taking office that resetting the relationship between government and business is a priority, which is why the Scottish Government is taking forward the New Deal for Business Group Implementation Plan as part of delivering a wellbeing economy with sustainability and fairness at its heart that allows business, and in turn society, to thrive.”

