‘I was so shocked I nearly fell off my chair’: Islander fury as plans for vital new school in limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘I was so shocked I nearly fell off my chair’: Islander fury as plans for vital new school in limbo

Residents are dismayed as doubts build over the planned new campus despite Scottish Government funding being secured.

By Justin Bowie
Residents in Mull say the island desperately needs a new school.
Residents in Mull say the island desperately needs a new school.

Furious islanders have been left “shocked and dismayed” as doubts build over plans to build a vital new school.

Residents on Mull were given a boost last October when council chiefs won Scottish Government education funding to help open a new campus.

But they fear their hopes could still yet be dashed after councillors put forward alternative proposals which could include refurbishing the existing Tobermory High School.

Fed-up campaigners warn the campus is not fit for purpose, and does not serve children in the south of Mull who need to travel to Oban to be educated.

We can now reveal SNP, Labour, and independent opposition councillors plan to push for a new school to be built in an effort to put pressure on the council administration.

Councillors will also consider a proposal at a budget meeting on Thursday to stall any final decision until April, even though islanders want clarity.

Families fighting for a new facility claim they were blindsided when the local authority first floated refurbishment as a possible option.

Mull Community Councillor Tracy Mayo.

Community councillor Tracy Mayo said: “I feel betrayed, let down, and embarrassed by my council.

“When I spotted that an option had been slipped into the budget to refurbish the current buildings I was so shocked I nearly fell off my chair.

“This whole thing makes me feel physically ill.”

Ms Mayo said renovating Tobermory campus would be a “total waste of money”.

Resident Emily Greenhalgh said she fears for her daughter’s future education prospects if no new school is constructed.

She told us: “I am shocked and dismayed that the council has hidden discussions around ditching plans for a new campus.

“No plans to renovate Tobermory were officially released and no public consultation on the option has been undertaken.

Mull mum and businesswoman Emily Greenhalgh with her daughter.

“I have a young daughter whose educational future is dependent on this decision.

“She doesn’t have the choice of another better-equipped school nearby.

“The only other choice is to send children to board in Oban, which is already the case for children south of Craignure. How can that be right?”

More than 500 people signed a petition set up by Ms Greenhalgh just days ago demanding a new campus.

In October, when Argyll and Bute was successful in its bid for Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) cash from the government, the council said a new school was a step closer.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, policy lead for education, said the funds would help the local authority “move forward”.

But she also acknowledged the LEIP money would not be able to pay for the project in full, meaning the council would also have to stump up cash.

Oban SNP Councillor, Jim Lynch, warned renovating Tobermory High School was not a “viable, sustainable option”.

He claimed money can still be found to build the school even if council taxes are frozen, as promised by SNP leader and first minister Humza Yousaf.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “Following recently received information about funding implications of the Mull Campus project, councillors on Thursday will now consider a proposal that no decision is made until further detail is available in April.

“The council would have to pay the total cost up front, as well as interest on funding borrowed.

“This all adds to the significant financial contribution required from the council, so more time is proposed to allow work to be done on potential financial models.”

More from Politics

HMS Vanguard experienced an ‘anomaly’ during an exercise involving the test firing of a Trident nuclear missile (Ben Birchall/PA)
Trident test failure has ‘no implications’ for nuclear deterrent, says Shapps
Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Government would publish reports submitted by the former borders and immigration watchdog.(Victoria Jones/PA)
Government promises to publish delayed reports after border watchdog sacked
The MPs argued that reputational risks have become of ‘paramount importance’ for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
UK customers being debanked over costs and reputation worries, MPs say
The company renewed its support services contract for the Eurofighter Typhoon jet with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)
BAE Systems sees record order backlog amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Lisa Squire, the mother of murdered Libby Squire has called for tougher sentences for lower-level sexual crimes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Murdered Libby Squire’s mother urges tough sentences for ‘low level’ sex crimes
Minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer continued his evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Minister ‘angry’ after being kept in dark over death squad allegations
The comments were made before a Holyrood committee on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Young people involved in violence ‘lack hope for future’, MSPs told
XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead in public from Friday in Scotland (Jacob King/PA)
Holyrood committee backs XL bully safeguards
Floral tributes outside the Russian embassy in London for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
UK sanctions heads of Arctic penal colony where Navalny died
The Chancellor will deliver the spring Budget on March 6 (PA)
Chancellor’s room for Budget tax cuts hit after smaller-than-forecast surplus

Conversation