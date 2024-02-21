‘I was so shocked I nearly fell off my chair’: Islander fury as plans for vital new school in limbo

Furious islanders have been left “shocked and dismayed” as doubts build over plans to build a vital new school.

Residents on Mull were given a boost last October when council chiefs won Scottish Government education funding to help open a new campus.

But they fear their hopes could still yet be dashed after councillors put forward alternative proposals which could include refurbishing the existing Tobermory High School.

Fed-up campaigners warn the campus is not fit for purpose, and does not serve children in the south of Mull who need to travel to Oban to be educated.

We can now reveal SNP, Labour, and independent opposition councillors plan to push for a new school to be built in an effort to put pressure on the council administration.

Councillors will also consider a proposal at a budget meeting on Thursday to stall any final decision until April, even though islanders want clarity.

Families fighting for a new facility claim they were blindsided when the local authority first floated refurbishment as a possible option.

Community councillor Tracy Mayo said: “I feel betrayed, let down, and embarrassed by my council.

“When I spotted that an option had been slipped into the budget to refurbish the current buildings I was so shocked I nearly fell off my chair.

“This whole thing makes me feel physically ill.”

Ms Mayo said renovating Tobermory campus would be a “total waste of money”.

Resident Emily Greenhalgh said she fears for her daughter’s future education prospects if no new school is constructed.

She told us: “I am shocked and dismayed that the council has hidden discussions around ditching plans for a new campus.

“No plans to renovate Tobermory were officially released and no public consultation on the option has been undertaken.

“I have a young daughter whose educational future is dependent on this decision.

“She doesn’t have the choice of another better-equipped school nearby.

“The only other choice is to send children to board in Oban, which is already the case for children south of Craignure. How can that be right?”

More than 500 people signed a petition set up by Ms Greenhalgh just days ago demanding a new campus.

In October, when Argyll and Bute was successful in its bid for Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) cash from the government, the council said a new school was a step closer.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, policy lead for education, said the funds would help the local authority “move forward”.

But she also acknowledged the LEIP money would not be able to pay for the project in full, meaning the council would also have to stump up cash.

Oban SNP Councillor, Jim Lynch, warned renovating Tobermory High School was not a “viable, sustainable option”.

He claimed money can still be found to build the school even if council taxes are frozen, as promised by SNP leader and first minister Humza Yousaf.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “Following recently received information about funding implications of the Mull Campus project, councillors on Thursday will now consider a proposal that no decision is made until further detail is available in April.

“The council would have to pay the total cost up front, as well as interest on funding borrowed.

“This all adds to the significant financial contribution required from the council, so more time is proposed to allow work to be done on potential financial models.”