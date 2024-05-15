‘I wasn’t nice to be around’: Aberdeen man hails ‘life-changing’ impact of Dons mental health initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I wasn’t nice to be around’: Aberdeen man hails ‘life-changing’ impact of Dons mental health initiative

Kyle Hewitt, from Dyce, says the project has turned his life around and taught him to be more resilient.

By Adele Merson
Health Secretary Neil Gray, left, visited Aberdeen to announce support for the project and met with one of its participants Kyle Hewitt, right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen man has opened up about the “life changing” impact of a programme which uses football to promote mental health.

Kyle Hewitt, from Dyce, grew up aware of the impact of mental health problems and how they affect other people.

It was those experiences that inspired him to get involved as a facilitator in The Changing Room – a 12-week mental health programme – at Pittodrie Stadium around two years ago.

The scheme supports men to open up as they participate in walking football games, stadium tours, pitch-side walks and talks from a motivational speaker.

But it was only through chatting to other men on the project that he realised he had been “deflecting” and not dealing with what was going on in his own life.

He decided to get involved as a participant in the programme’s Extra Time initiative, which provides additional group sessions for people to speak more deeply about their mental wellbeing.

‘It was life changing’

Kyle told the P&J: “When the extra time project came up, I decided to jump into this more as a participant and tackle some of my own stuff head on.

“It was life-changing in terms of how I deal with situations.”

The 37-year-old said he went through a “rough patch” around three to four years ago.

“I didn’t deal with it very well”, he says.

“I wasn’t nice to be around. I was pretty inward.

“If I think back to what I went through at that time, it’s absolutely nothing in comparison to what I’ve gone through since January this year.

“I’ve managed to take this in my stride and continue to be on a level playing field and be strong.

“It has given me more resilience and taught me a lot more about not suffering in silence, not being alone and having a support network, which for men is sometimes quite a hard thing to do.

“It breaks down some of those fears and barriers for them.”

£100k funding for project

The Changing Room – Extra Time initiative is delivered by SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) in partnership with the SPFL Trust and associated community trusts at Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian.

Health Secretary Neil Gray visited Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday to announce the project has been awarded £100,000 for a fourth year.

He told the P&J it’s important for men to have the opportunity to open up about their mental health issues with others.

The senior SNP minister pointed to a recent video by former first minister Humza Yousaf in which he shared his struggles with his own mental health.

He said: “It’s absolutely very important for men in positions that the former first minister occupied to be speaking about this.

“I know that when I’m able to get to the gym, to go for a run, to football and other activities, it has a beneficial impact on my mental health.

“And when we’re not feeling as good, making sure we can turn to services like that provided here by the trust is really important.”

Billy Watson, chief executive at SAMH, said the project has “changed and saved lives”

He added: “We’ve got evidence that men tend to be slower to seek help for their mental health and they seek it in different places in terms of that support.

“Football stadiums like Pittodrie provide a place where they have a natural affinity.

“They can be shoulder to shoulder having a conversation which they may not have in a GP surgery or anywhere else.

“That’s a door opener and our job is then to come in and help build confidence and resilience and provide a programme where they will get the help they need and have a peer group that has walked in their shoes.”

Conversation