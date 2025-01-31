Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema moves step closer to reopening after cash boost – but there’s a long road ahead

Bosses of Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema say they were given a “massive vote of confidence” after a £500,000 cash injection to help their dream to reopen this year.

Matt Buchanan, the popular filmhouse’s new chief executive, said he was “absolutely delighted” at the funding boost from Creative Scotland.

“There is a real will for the Belmont to reopen,” he told The Press and Journal.

“It’s a matter of when, not if. It’s happening.”

The Belmont, Aberdeen’s only independent cinema, abruptly shut its doors in October 2022 and has stayed close since.

Its sad fate was met with dismay by devastated staff members and film lovers in the city.

In 2023, the cinema was bought by a newly formed community group dedicated to restoring the film theatre to its former glory.

Campaigners initially hoped it would cost £2 million to reopen.

Since then the estimated cost has risen to around £3 million.

So far, a strong fundraising campaign had brought in £600,000.

More than 700 donations have poured in from Aberdeen to Australia.

Creative Scotland’s decision, made on Thursday, brings that total to over the £1 million mark.

‘Absolutely delighted’

“We’re absolutely delighted,” said Mr Buchanan.

“This is a massive vote of confidence in our vision and hard work.

“It shows that what we’re proposing is on the money.”

Mr Buchanan admits the cinema is still a long way off a definite opening date.

“It’s frustrating, we’d love to say this is it,” he told the P&J.

“It’s a little bit up in the air right now.”

The cinema is in a “dilapidated” state and needs a thorough makeover to operate again.

“The heating and ventilation has been a big issue,” Mr Buchanan said.

But he hopes the estimated £3 million cost can be brought down.

Mr Buchanan only took up his post at the start of January after leaving the Montrose Playhouse.

“I’m an Aberdonian and I’m passionate about independent cinema,” he said.

“I wanted an opportunity to replicate what I’d done in Montrose in my hometown.

“We don’t want to just open another cinema.

“We want to make sure this is amazing for Aberdonians who have been starved of independent cinema since the Belmont shut.”

The Belmont was not the only local group to get a funding boost from Creative Scotland.

Aberdeen Performing Arts was given just under £1.7 million over the next three years – an increase from before.

It runs several local venues including His Majesty’s Theatre and The Lemon Tree.