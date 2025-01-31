Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema moves step closer to reopening after cash boost – but there’s a long road ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema moves step closer to reopening after cash boost – but there’s a long road ahead

Bosses of the much-loved filmhouse say it’s now a case of "when, not if" the doors finally reopen to the public.

By Justin Bowie
The Belmont Cinema has been shut since 2022.
The Belmont Cinema has been shut since 2022.

Bosses of Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema say they were given a “massive vote of confidence” after a £500,000 cash injection to help their dream to reopen this year.

Matt Buchanan, the popular filmhouse’s new chief executive, said he was “absolutely delighted” at the funding boost from Creative Scotland.

“There is a real will for the Belmont to reopen,” he told The Press and Journal.

“It’s a matter of when, not if. It’s happening.”

Matt Buchanan, the new Belmont Cinema chief executive.

The Belmont, Aberdeen’s only independent cinema, abruptly shut its doors in October 2022 and has stayed close since.

Its sad fate was met with dismay by devastated staff members and film lovers in the city.

In 2023, the cinema was bought by a newly formed community group dedicated to restoring the film theatre to its former glory.

Campaigners initially hoped it would cost £2 million to reopen.

Since then the estimated cost has risen to around £3 million.

So far, a strong fundraising campaign had brought in £600,000.

More than 700 donations have poured in from Aberdeen to Australia.

Creative Scotland’s decision, made on Thursday, brings that total to over the £1 million mark.

‘Absolutely delighted’

“We’re absolutely delighted,” said Mr Buchanan.

“This is a massive vote of confidence in our vision and hard work.

“It shows that what we’re proposing is on the money.”

Mr Buchanan admits the cinema is still a long way off a definite opening date.

“It’s frustrating, we’d love to say this is it,” he told the P&J.

“It’s a little bit up in the air right now.”

Belmont Cinema bosses plan to transform the venue.

The cinema is in a “dilapidated” state and needs a thorough makeover to operate again.

“The heating and ventilation has been a big issue,” Mr Buchanan said.

But he hopes the estimated £3 million cost can be brought down.

Mr Buchanan only took up his post at the start of January after leaving the Montrose Playhouse.

“I’m an Aberdonian and I’m passionate about independent cinema,” he said.

“I wanted an opportunity to replicate what I’d done in Montrose in my hometown.

“We don’t want to just open another cinema.

“We want to make sure this is amazing for Aberdonians who have been starved of independent cinema since the Belmont shut.”

The Belmont was not the only local group to get a funding boost from Creative Scotland.

Aberdeen Performing Arts was given just under £1.7 million over the next three years – an increase from before.

It runs several local venues including His Majesty’s Theatre and The Lemon Tree.

Conversation