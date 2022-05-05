Scottish party leaders head to the polls to cast their vote on election day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish party leaders head to the polls to cast their vote on election day

By Ross Hempseed
May 5, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 4:57 pm
Moray MP, Douglas Ross is hoping to make gains for his party in Scotland. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The main Scottish party leaders have made their way to their local polling station as the nation casts its vote in the 2022 local elections.

Many of the leaders in Scotland have been speaking to people for months to persuade them to vote for their candidates.

This election comes at a time when many of the major political parties are embroiled in controversies including Partygate and Ferguson Marine CalMac ferry fiasco.

Thursday, May 5, is the day the Scots decide who will win one of the 1,219 seats across 32 local councils.

Each main party leader made their way to the polls as a sign of how important these elections are.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon came prepared with a change of clothes for what was due to be a long day.

Alex Salmond’s Alba party is standing in its first local elections.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond is hoping that his Alba Party can make their mark in this election. Picture by Duncan Brown

 

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross was joined by his family to cast his vote.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross pictured casting his vote at Fogwatt Hall, Moray, today. Picture by Jason Hedges
Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar is hoping to sway voters from the SNP, following opposition to a new independence referendum and anger over the CalMac ferry debacle.

Green Party co-leader, Lorna Slater is hoping her party can improve on their 19 seats they won in the last local election in 2017.

Liberal Democrats tend to do well in the north of Scotland and are hoping to improve on their 67 seats won in 2017.

When will we know election day results?

Here’s when to expect the Scottish council election results in the north and north-east

