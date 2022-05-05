Scottish party leaders head to the polls to cast their vote on election day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The main Scottish party leaders have made their way to their local polling station as the nation casts its vote in the 2022 local elections.

Many of the leaders in Scotland have been speaking to people for months to persuade them to vote for their candidates.

This election comes at a time when many of the major political parties are embroiled in controversies including Partygate and Ferguson Marine CalMac ferry fiasco.

Thursday, May 5, is the day the Scots decide who will win one of the 1,219 seats across 32 local councils.

Each main party leader made their way to the polls as a sign of how important these elections are.

So far this polling day, I’ve caught up with three of our Glasgow Southside @theSNP candidates – @Bell45 @stwfo_funmifaje in Govan and @ZenGhani in Pollokshields. Looking forward to seeing the others later #voteSNP pic.twitter.com/KP6Bsncvps — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 5, 2022

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon came prepared with a change of clothes for what was due to be a long day.

Alex Salmond’s Alba party is standing in its first local elections.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross was joined by his family to cast his vote.

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar is hoping to sway voters from the SNP, following opposition to a new independence referendum and anger over the CalMac ferry debacle.

Polling day morning on the doors in North Lanarkshire with some of our excellent candidates. Vote Scottish Labour to elect local champions who will stand up for you and your community, and to demand action on the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/fxNganGxKY — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) May 5, 2022

Green Party co-leader, Lorna Slater is hoping her party can improve on their 19 seats they won in the last local election in 2017.

Liberal Democrats tend to do well in the north of Scotland and are hoping to improve on their 67 seats won in 2017.

Spending polling day getting the vote out for the brilliant Louise Spence in Colinton Fairmilehead. @scotlibdems about to return their first ever councillor here! #newhope 🔶🔶🔶 pic.twitter.com/n6Jy5IdKmy — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) May 5, 2022

When will we know election day results?