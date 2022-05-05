Invergordon care home told to improve environment for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Invergordon care home told to improve environment for residents

By Louise Glen
May 5, 2022, 3:15 pm
care homes
Kintyre House Care Home, Invergordon.

A Highlands care home has been told to improve the environment people are living in.

Kintyre House in Invergordon was inspected by the Care Inspectorate at an unannounced visit on April 12 and 13.

While leadership was marked as “good”, other areas inspected were graded as adequate.

‘Extensive refurbishment’ required

Kintyre House. Picture by Google.

Inspectors found residents were living in a home that, while clean and tidy, required “extensive refurbishment” with en-suite facilities “no longer suitable to the needs of the majority of people living in the home”.

Previous requirements, made in June 2020, to make sure staff were fully trained had not been met. Inspectors expressed concerns that training to deal with stress and distress in dementia care and skin care had not been completed by all staff.

During the pandemic, the care home operated by Sanctuary Care was at the centre of a Large Scale Investigation following concerns raised by an earlier inspection, that had graded the home as weak.

However during this latest inspection, all but one of the recommendations had now been implemented.

Inspectors graded the home as adequate, although praised staff for the way in which it supported people’s wellbeing by facilitating quality visits from friends and family.

The report said: “The environment needs attention. The provider had a three-year plan which will significantly improve the quality of the accommodation when it is implemented.

‘Visitors were made welcome’

“Cleanliness in the home had improved and was now of a good standard.

“Visitors were made welcome and people benefited from being able to spend quality time with each other.

“There was visible management and leadership, and there was a focus on identifying, implementing and sustaining improvements in how people were supported.”

A spokesman for Sanctuary Care said: “It is pleasing that the hard work being done by staff and the clear improvements at the home have been acknowledged by the Care Inspectorate.

“We are determined to continue the positive progress being made and remain committed to providing the highest possible standards of care, delivered with compassion and kindness, for all our residents.”

