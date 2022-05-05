Invergordon care home told to improve environment for residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highlands care home has been told to improve the environment people are living in.

Kintyre House in Invergordon was inspected by the Care Inspectorate at an unannounced visit on April 12 and 13.

While leadership was marked as “good”, other areas inspected were graded as adequate.

‘Extensive refurbishment’ required

Inspectors found residents were living in a home that, while clean and tidy, required “extensive refurbishment” with en-suite facilities “no longer suitable to the needs of the majority of people living in the home”.

Previous requirements, made in June 2020, to make sure staff were fully trained had not been met. Inspectors expressed concerns that training to deal with stress and distress in dementia care and skin care had not been completed by all staff.

During the pandemic, the care home operated by Sanctuary Care was at the centre of a Large Scale Investigation following concerns raised by an earlier inspection, that had graded the home as weak.

However during this latest inspection, all but one of the recommendations had now been implemented.

Inspectors graded the home as adequate, although praised staff for the way in which it supported people’s wellbeing by facilitating quality visits from friends and family.

The report said: “The environment needs attention. The provider had a three-year plan which will significantly improve the quality of the accommodation when it is implemented.

‘Visitors were made welcome’

“Cleanliness in the home had improved and was now of a good standard.

“Visitors were made welcome and people benefited from being able to spend quality time with each other.

“There was visible management and leadership, and there was a focus on identifying, implementing and sustaining improvements in how people were supported.”

A spokesman for Sanctuary Care said: “It is pleasing that the hard work being done by staff and the clear improvements at the home have been acknowledged by the Care Inspectorate.

“We are determined to continue the positive progress being made and remain committed to providing the highest possible standards of care, delivered with compassion and kindness, for all our residents.”