SNP leadership latest: Humza Yousaf’s pitch to invest in the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP leadership latest: Humza Yousaf’s pitch to invest in the Highlands and Islands

The SNP leadership candidate pledges to spread public sector jobs beyond the central belt, work up a rural 'visa' scheme for agriculture and tackle housing problems.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:08 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has set out a package of measures to support rural communities – from boosting investment to tackling labour shortages.

The SNP leadership hopeful promises increased economic investment and improved transport links across the Highlands and Islands.

He also pledged to support proposals for a rural visa pilot to allow rural employers to recruit EU migrant workers, primarily for agriculture and hospitality work.

The health secretary’s commitment comes the day after leadership rival Kate Forbes set out her pitch to tackle the lack of affordable homes in areas such as the Highlands. 

Mr Yousaf has also committed to:

  • Boost community ownership of renewable energy as alternative to off-grid fuel.
  • Back small businesses with a delay on the controversial Deposit Return Scheme.
  • Decentralise public sector jobs to create more opportunities in rural Scotland.
  • Invest £25 million in a rural housing plan, which would see empty homes purchased, or long leased, and turned into housing for key workers and those who need affordable housing in rural areas.

Rachael Hamilton, the Tory rural affairs spokesperson, said the leadership candidates should instead apologise for the SNP’s “appalling record” in standing up for rural areas.

She pointed to the “ferries scandal” and “snail’s pace progress” on dualling the A9 as evidence the SNP has “never been on the side of rural areas”.

Rural visa pilot

The rural visa pilot, to tackle post-Brexit labour shortages in rural communities, was announced by the SNP government last year.

It was rejected by the UK Government, which controls immigration.

That scheme is being backed by Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam.

She says white fish producers in her constituency rely on a predominantly Eastern European workforce within seafood processing.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam. Image: Supplied

She wrote to Home Secretary Suella Braverman in an attempt to force a rethink.

Ms Adam said: “The challenges facing rural Scotland are getting progressively worse and Westminster don’t seem remotely bothered – as the industries are having to battle the brutal impact of rising bills and a disastrous Brexit, on top of the Tory cost of living crisis.

“It is imperative that Westminster act now or industries like fishing, aquaculture, construction and agriculture will face irreparable damage.”

‘Empower’ rural areas

Speaking in Lanark on Monday, Mr Yousaf said his plans are a “win-win” for Scotland’s rural communities.

He said: “As Scotland’s next First Minister, I will empower our rural communities by working to expand and support the rural visa pilot to tackle the labour shortages caused by Brexit and I will work to deliver rural housing to tackle the trend of depopulation.

“I know that for many people, particularly younger people, finding somewhere to live in our rural communities is a real challenge.”

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to Lanark on Monday. Image: PA

A UK Government spokesman said: “Immigration is a UK Government reserved matter and the points-based immigration system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.

“De-population in rural areas of Scotland can’t be remedied by immigration as rural areas may struggle to retain migrants for the same reasons as with the local population.

“Investment in jobs and infrastructure – which devolved administrations have powers to address – must be considered.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Elaine Henderson, 62, is urging others to get symptoms checked out (Scottish Government/PA)
Cancer survivor urges people not to delay getting symptoms checked
Criminal probe could be held over sanctions-busting Inverness-Moscow flight - but transport chiefs don't…
Highland MSP Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Budget boost call to support north-east jobs in carbon capture project
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Kate Forbes: My timetable to dual the A9 as next first minister of Scotland
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – How budget cuts are damaging children's chances, and John Swinney…
Dr Gray's hospital
Concerns over future of Aberdeenshire maternity on day £6m boost handed to Moray
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a visit to a famous Glasgow music venue (Jane Barlow/PA)
Make Scotland a cultural superpower once again, SNP candidates urged
Campaigners at ASH Scotland said they are concerned about the survey findings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
3
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
4
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
5
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
6
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
7
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
9
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
10
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised…

More from Press and Journal

Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating 'outdated and sexist stereotypes' to succeed
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails 'new mentality' at Aberdeen brought by January signings
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
17-year-old charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Oban
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm - but fair - challenges in Aberdeen's win at…
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Community plans to turn historic Tobermory pier into watersport hub given £240,000 funding boost
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event
Torry Care Home
Torry Care Home told to improve after families complain of 'unexplained injuries' and missing…
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented