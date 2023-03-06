SNP leadership latest: Humza Yousaf’s pitch to invest in the Highlands and Islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has set out a package of measures to support rural communities – from boosting investment to tackling labour shortages.

The SNP leadership hopeful promises increased economic investment and improved transport links across the Highlands and Islands.

He also pledged to support proposals for a rural visa pilot to allow rural employers to recruit EU migrant workers, primarily for agriculture and hospitality work.

The health secretary’s commitment comes the day after leadership rival Kate Forbes set out her pitch to tackle the lack of affordable homes in areas such as the Highlands.

Mr Yousaf has also committed to:

Boost community ownership of renewable energy as alternative to off-grid fuel.

Back small businesses with a delay on the controversial Deposit Return Scheme.

Decentralise public sector jobs to create more opportunities in rural Scotland.

Invest £25 million in a rural housing plan, which would see empty homes purchased, or long leased, and turned into housing for key workers and those who need affordable housing in rural areas.

Rachael Hamilton, the Tory rural affairs spokesperson, said the leadership candidates should instead apologise for the SNP’s “appalling record” in standing up for rural areas.

She pointed to the “ferries scandal” and “snail’s pace progress” on dualling the A9 as evidence the SNP has “never been on the side of rural areas”.

Rural visa pilot

The rural visa pilot, to tackle post-Brexit labour shortages in rural communities, was announced by the SNP government last year.

It was rejected by the UK Government, which controls immigration.

That scheme is being backed by Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam.

She says white fish producers in her constituency rely on a predominantly Eastern European workforce within seafood processing.

She wrote to Home Secretary Suella Braverman in an attempt to force a rethink.

Ms Adam said: “The challenges facing rural Scotland are getting progressively worse and Westminster don’t seem remotely bothered – as the industries are having to battle the brutal impact of rising bills and a disastrous Brexit, on top of the Tory cost of living crisis.

“It is imperative that Westminster act now or industries like fishing, aquaculture, construction and agriculture will face irreparable damage.”

‘Empower’ rural areas

Speaking in Lanark on Monday, Mr Yousaf said his plans are a “win-win” for Scotland’s rural communities.

He said: “As Scotland’s next First Minister, I will empower our rural communities by working to expand and support the rural visa pilot to tackle the labour shortages caused by Brexit and I will work to deliver rural housing to tackle the trend of depopulation.

“I know that for many people, particularly younger people, finding somewhere to live in our rural communities is a real challenge.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “Immigration is a UK Government reserved matter and the points-based immigration system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.

“De-population in rural areas of Scotland can’t be remedied by immigration as rural areas may struggle to retain migrants for the same reasons as with the local population.

“Investment in jobs and infrastructure – which devolved administrations have powers to address – must be considered.”