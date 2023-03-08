SNP leadership hopefuls need to ‘up their game’ as number of new rural and island government jobs revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP leadership hopefuls need to ‘up their game’ as number of new rural and island government jobs revealed

Candidates in the race to be first minister have made promises to create government jobs beyond the central belt, but only 80 have been recorded under their watch in the past five years.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 7:59 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner

SNP ministers have been told to “up their game” after it emerged only 80 new Scottish Government jobs have been created in rural and island communities in the past five years.

Official figures show 60 posts are newly based in rural areas when compared to 2018, while a further 2o have been added in the islands.

A total of 55 of the 80 new jobs were created between September 2021 and the same month last year.

Flexible working arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic are believed to have contributed to the rise.

The figures emerged a day after SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf pledged to revive a policy of decentralising public sector jobs.

Depopulation

As the threat of depopulation looms over many rural areas, the SNP government has been criticised for abandoning the job dispersal policy pursued by the Labour-Lib Dem executive.

Former First Minister Lord McConnell, who faced opposition over the transfer of Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) from Edinburgh to Inverness in 2006, has said he was “proud” of the policy and was “really disappointed” it was followed by a decade of centralisation under the SNP.

Jack McConnell opens Great Glen House, the Inverness headquarters for Scottish Natural Heritage, in 2006.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes, Mr Yousaf’s rival for the chance to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, has also been setting out her plans to help rural areas this week, focussing on tackling the affordable housing shortage.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs obtained the latest job figures using parliamentary questions to Business Minister Ivan McKee.

They showed there were 364 directly employed government staff in rural areas in September 2018, rising to 424 by September last year.

In the islands, the number has risen from 70 to 90 in the same period.

‘Significant work remains to be done’

Mr Briggs said: “The SNP-Green government appear to be making some limited progress in ensuring their own staff are working in rural and island communities, but significant work remains to be done.

“On average they are only locating a handful of new employees to these areas each year.”

CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.

He added: “Ministers need to continue to up their game and if there was a more relentless focus on these communities, then perhaps things would finally improve for people who live there.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it employed staff across the nation, and has a “wide range of work locations”, including in island and rural communities.

“Workforce numbers and locations are regularly reviewed to ensure that the organisation is delivering for the people of Scotland as efficiently and effectively as possible,” he said.

“The Scottish Government is committed to flexible hybrid working for our workforce, enabling staff to work from a range of settings.

“Managers are asked to establish a flexible hybrid model with their teams that ensure meets business needs are met.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
How spooked SNP campaigners fear TV debate night 'trashing' will haunt them
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Kate Forbes stuns SNP with TV debate attack on Humza Yousaf – but were…
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Farmers deliver damning verdict on 'embarrassing' Scottish Government policy
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Poll: Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland... and what should…
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Airline suspension leaves islander facing eight-hour ferry journey after mastectomy
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
SNP leadership latest: Humza Yousaf's pitch to invest in the Highlands and Islands
Elaine Henderson, 62, is urging others to get symptoms checked out (Scottish Government/PA)
Cancer survivor urges people not to delay getting symptoms checked
Criminal probe could be held over sanctions-busting Inverness-Moscow flight - but transport chiefs don't…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented