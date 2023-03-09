Lib Dems want North Sea firms to compensate countries around the world for climate change destruction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems want North Sea firms to compensate countries around the world for climate change destruction

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur will argue at his party's conference this weekend that energy companies and the UK Government should pay up.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 7:33 am
Photo of Calum Ross
A truck drives through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, last year. Image: AP/Fareed Khan)
A truck drives through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, last year. Image: AP/Fareed Khan)

North Sea oil and gas firms should compensate communities around the world faced with the catastrophic consequences of climate change, according to Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The party’s spring conference will hear calls for fossil fuel companies and the UK Government to pay into a new fund to help people affected by disasters such as flash flooding and devastating wildfires.

World leaders said at the COP27 climate conference last November that there should be a “loss and damage” fund.

However, the details of who pays into it and how it will work are not expected to be finalised until COP28 in November and December.

The Scottish Government has committed £7 million to help communities tackle climate damage.

Liam McArthur MSP. Image: PA

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur will argue at his party’s conference in Dundee this weekend that energy companies and the UK Government should also commit to a contribution.

“We have all seen the heartbreaking scenes of floods and cyclones in the past year wash away homes, schools, and hospitals in places like Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he said.

“There is no escaping the truth that wealthy countries have historically done more to cause the climate crisis, yet it is poorer countries and the most marginalised that are facing the gravest consequences.

“Credit to the Scottish Government for their support of a loss and damage fund, but it is a drop in the ocean without global leadership. We need real action, not just words.”

The debate is also expected to see the Scottish Liberal Democrats reaffirm their commitment to restoring international aid to 0.7% of gross national income.

The economic damage caused by the climate crisis is expected to lead to a 64% fall in GDP growth in Africa by the end of the century, according to Christian Aid.

A girl walks into a deep cracks field after collecting drinking water from a pond in Bangladesh. Image: Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

David Green, public engagement lead for the international development agency, said: “While politicians haggle, those people who did the least to cause the climate crisis are trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty and debt.

“If the litmus test of good society is how we support those in need, we are falling.

“Both the UK Government and fossil fuel companies have moral responsibility to pay up for the climate damages that they have inflicted on the planet.”

