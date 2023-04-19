Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms

The authority had warned it was preparing a 'new procedure' to upgrade its properties where tenants won't let them in.

Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

Aberdeen City Council is forcing entry to multi-storey flats where it has been unable to get in to install new smoke alarms.

The local authority warned in summer it was preparing to bring in a “new procedure” to help upgrade council properties which do not comply with the new laws.

Now, the council has confirmed it has started to force access to homes to get the new interlinked appliances installed.

The legislation, which came into force on February 1, 2022, requires all households in Scotland to have the appliances installed in their homes.

The Scottish Government rejected calls to extend the deadline despite concerns raised over a lack of awareness about the changes, shortages of alarms and costs on homeowners.

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr said it was “extremely worrying” a proportion of council properties still do not comply with the legislation, which he claims was “rushed through” more than a year ago.

‘Challenges’

A letter by Andy MacDonald, director of customer services at the city council, seen by the Press and Journal, said there have been “some challenges” installing the alarms.

These include tenants failing to stay in for pre-arranged appointments, failing to contact the contractor to re-arrange appointments or in a “small number” of cases refusing entry.

Extra appointment times have been offered by the council’s contractor, including weekday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Mr MacDonald added: “Our officers are also prioritising an approach of using the right to force entry on multi-storey properties where the installation has not been completed.

As of today, homes across Scotland are required to have an interlinked smoke alarm system in place.

“This will be a joint approach with the housing and support officer for the tenancy and began in March 2023.

“This approach will only be applied in cases where all other contact methods have been exhausted and where the installation remains outstanding.”

He added: “Officers are also mindful of a tenant’s potential vulnerabilities and will continue to engage with other services where necessary to agree an approach.”

In January, it was revealed more than 1,000 council homes across Aberdeen are still to be fitted with the appliance out of a total of 22,500 rented properties.

Aberdeen City Council were asked how many properties still require alarms to be fitted but this was not provided.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “Numbers relating to fitting interlinked smoke alarms are continuing to drop and our officers are continuing to work with the remaining tenants to gain access.”

What are the new rules?

The new appliances must be installed in the room where individuals spend most of their time, as well as in kitchens and in hallways.

It is the responsibility of councils to ensure the alarms are installed for tenants.

Mr Kerr said: “There is no doubt these new alarms are needed to increase safety but legislating for this by SNP ministers has been shambolic from day one.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr. Image: Scottish Parliament.

“Financially-crippled councils such as Aberdeen have been left to pick up the pieces for the Scottish Government’s dismal planning and non-existent awareness campaign which has resulted in the local authority having to force entry.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Interlinked fire alarms play a key part in improving fire safety within the home.

“The rules place a legal duty on local authorities to ensure homes are fitted with the correct alarms, and provide flexibility to recognise individual circumstances.

“Since 2015, social housing has been required to have fire alarms in place under the Scottish Housing Quality Standard, so there should be no homes that are without alarms, although these may have needed to be upgraded to meet the new standard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish politics

Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP deputy Shona Robison warns party must 'get its house in order' over finances…
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland-based battery firm AMTE fires green subsidy warning shot across UK bows - but…
Thousands of women who were wrongfully excluded from undergoing cervical smear tests after undergoing hysterectomies are to be invited for check-ups (Alamy/PA)
Thousands of women who missed smear tests by mistake to be invited for check-ups
SNP veteran Tricia Marwick slams members who leaked Nicola Sturgeon video
3
SNP insiders warn Humza Yousaf must drastically overhaul party to increase transparency
Scottish Government's gender reform legal challenge unlikely to win, says top public law expert
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
The ferry links Corran with the Ardnamurchan peninsula (Mark Armin Giesler/Ardnamurchan/PA)
Army could be drafted in to run stricken ferry service

Most Read

1
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
7
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
8
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
9
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…
Aberdeen City Council has started to force access to council homes to fit the appliances. Image: DC Thomson.
Stalker sent victim image of herself carrying out sex act on another man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]