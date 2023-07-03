Western Isles councillor blasts ‘remote’ mainland officials over ferries crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Western Isles councillor blasts ‘remote’ mainland officials over ferries crisis

Uisdean Robertson said he constantly sees ignorant comments moaning about the focus on essential transport.

By Justin Bowie
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A veteran Western Isles councillor has warned “remote” mainland officials fail to grasp the full scale of Scotland’s ferries crisis.

Uisdean Robertson, who represents North Uist, claimed only those affected by cancelled sailings understand how bad the situation is.

The independent councillor also told MPs in Westminster he constantly sees ignorant comments moaning about how much coverage the crisis is given.

Speaking at the Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Robertson took aim at government agency Transport Scotland and the ferry operators.

“I don’t think officials in Transport Scotland or CalMac or CMAL or any of these organisations understand the impact it has,” he said.

“I think you have to live it to really understand the problems it has caused our community.

“The decisions are taken by people who are remote from the disturbance it causes.”

Western Isles Councillor Uisdean Robertson criticised mainland officials.

In June, hundreds of South Uist residents turned out for a major protest over services from Lochboisdale to the mainland constantly being axed.

Locals said they feel “forgotten, abandoned and ignored” and fear there will be an exodus from the islands as a result of transport woes.

In February, Mr Robertson warned residents had endured a “perfect storm” due to airport strikes alongside ferry disruption.

Two new CalMac ferries, being built by Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, were first meant to start sailing in 2018.

But construction of the vessels has been bogged down by delays and five years later neither boat is serving passengers.

Vital services for remote communities have regularly been redirected to serve other routes due to a shortage of available ferries.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has raised the ferries crisis regularly. Image: PA.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – who is on the Scottish Affairs Committee – has regularly highlighted the crisis during First Minister’s Questions.

During the hearing, he brought up an old message posted on social media by committee chairman Pete Wishart – an SNP MP – criticising the attention he had given to the scandal.

In May 2022, Mr Wishart wrote: “Ferries, ferries, ferries, ferries, ferries and then some more ferries. And did I mention the ferries. Every week.”

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Speaking at the committee, the Perthshire nationalist defended himself and said many of his constituents were frustrated other problems were not getting the same airtime.

But Mr Robertson said: “We’re aware of that tweet.

“We discussed it before we came into the meeting and we thought, well, the chair certainly hasn’t invited us to talk about ferries.

“That’s the kind of reaction you do get from people who don’t really understand the problems it’s causing.

“I’m quite clear that anybody who doesn’t live on an island doesn’t understand the impact it has.”

