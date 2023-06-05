‘Forgotten, abandoned and ignored’: Islanders’ patience running out for SNP transport chief

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

South Uist residents say they are being “forgotten, abandoned and ignored” as community leaders turned their anger on the SNP’s transport chief over ferry cancellations.

Islander Darren Taylor, who is chief executive of community-owned local firm Stòras Uibhist, outlined the grave crisis facing locals after hundreds took to the streets in a major protest on Sunday.

Today he told the Press and Journal:

Businesses risk failing due to constant ferry disruption.

He fears there will be an exodus of residents from South Uist.

Some locals are already moving away as a direct result of the crisis.

Mr Taylor said: “There’s a growing sense of real frustration and disappointment. The people of Uist just feel forgotten and abandoned and ignored.

“We hear stories of people who are thinking of moving away. We’ve heard of one house that’s on the market as a direct result of the difficulties getting to and from the mainland.

“The concern is that this is going to lead to business failure and population decline.”

Islanders gathered at Lochboisdale Pier on Sunday to voice their anger after ferry operator CalMac confirmed trips to the mainland would be cancelled for nearly all of June.

It’s estimated at least 500 locals showed up to the demonstration, which is more than one quarter of South Uist’s population.

Kevin Stewart, the SNP transport minister, is facing a fresh wave of demands to find an immediate fix to the crisis as islanders’ patience wears thin.

Why are ferries being cancelled?

Last week, CalMac told locals they had rerouted the MV Lord of the Isles vessel – which runs trips from South Uist – to serve Islay.

That means residents on the Outer Hebridean island have been left without any direct sailings to Oban or Mallaig from June 3 to the final day of the month.

The latest wave of disruption comes after CalMac had previously halted all trips to the mainland for a four-week spell between April and May.

Scotland’s national ferry operator has an ageing fleet, meaning boats are regularly redeployed to serve routes in need.

Further strain was placed on the nation’s ferry network due to lengthy delays in the construction of two vessels intended for Arran.

The ships, being constructed by Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, were originally meant to be constructed by 2018.

Work remains unfinished and the Scottish Government faced scrutiny for their decision to award the contract to Ferguson’s.

‘There’s no patience now’

When the last round of cancellations took place in South Uist, Mr Stewart had only just taken office.

He was praised for his quick response to the crisis and has since visited South Uist to hear the concerns of locals.

In a statement, Mr Stewart said: “Having visited South Uist recently, as well as meeting the South Uist Business Impact Group again last week, I am acutely aware of the challenges faced.

“I have made very clear to CalMac that they must continue to explore all avenues to keep this disruption to an absolute minimum, and to ensure clear and timely communications to the communities involved.”

But Mr Taylor said warm words from the transport minister will mean very little if he cannot find a solution to the problem.

He said: “He has taken the time to come to South Uist and listen to us which we’ve appreciated, but then literally within days of him coming over, we’re into this cancellation, which is the worst of the whole lot.

“He’s said the right things, but it’s time to deliver. There’s no patience now.”

Mr Taylor said South Uist residents are particularly frustrated that their service is constantly targeted by CalMac for disruption.

He said: “South Uist has definitely had it worse than anywhere else. Because our ferry doesn’t run very often, it’s always the one they cancel.

“You’re in this kind of crazy death spiral. There needs to be emotional intelligence applied. You can’t continually bump our ferry.”

Loss of business

Last week, a local business in Lochboisdale warned the latest ferry disruption during the busy tourist season would see a huge dent in their profits.

In a Facebook post, bosses from Croft and Cuan wrote: “The reality of the continuous loss of our lifeline service is loss of jobs, loss of businesses, irrefutable damage to the local economy and the loss of a vibrant community.”

A CalMac spokesperson said: “We are extremely sorry to the community of South Uist for the disruption caused by the cancellation of Lochboisdale services, we understand just how much the ferry service is depended upon by locals and by visitors.

“Cancelling sailings is always a last resort, but with major vessels elsewhere in the fleet being off service, it was the only option available.”