Gallery: Hairy Highland cows steal the the show at Carve Carrbridge

The winner of this year's Carve Carrbridge was Lhkhagvadorj Dorjsure with his depiction of a Highland cow with its calf called 'Hairy'. 

Victory for Lhkhagvadorj Dorjsuren and his 'Hairy' creation. Image: James Ross
Victory for Lhkhagvadorj Dorjsuren and his 'Hairy' creation. Image: James Ross
By Lauren Taylor

Thousands turned out for the 20th anniversary of Carve Carrbridge as the sun shone down – but it was the ‘Hairy’ Highland cows that stole the show.

Almost 3,000 spectators packed the village to watch on in awe as chainsaw carvers from around the world competed for the top spot on Saturday.

Each contestant is tasked with carving out a wooden wonder in four hours – which are judged on artistic merit, technical difficulty and originality.

They were also given just 30 minutes to produce a mini-masterpiece in the quick carve competition.

The winner of this year’s Carve Carrbridge was Lhkhagvadorj Dorjsuren, also known as George, with his depiction of a Highland cow with its calf called ‘Hairy’.

The Mongolian carver not only picked up the coveted Claymore Trophy but also the People’s Choice, Carver’s Choice, and Best New Entrant.

Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren working on his award-winning piece. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Big win for the ‘Hairy’ creation

It was Mr Dorjsuren’s first-ever four-hour carving competition, being more used to 10-day events in his homeland.

It was also his first time in Scotland, and he explained he had spent time researching something “typically Scottish” to mark the occassion.

Speaking about his win, he said: “It’s a very special feeling I have, this being my first trip to Scotland and the UK and winning this competition.

“When I knew I was coming to Scotland to take part in Carve Carrbridge, I researched Scotland on the internet because I wanted to carve something typically Scottish, so it had to be Highland cows.”

Demonstrating his skill. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Carve Carrbridge, with the competition going from “strength to strength” thanks to the dedicated volunteers and generous local sponsors says Gavin Gerrard.

The event coordinator added: “If you are going to travel halfway across the world to attend Carve Carrbridge, what an amazing result for George to win not just one category but four.

“All the team are delighted for George, a truly talented chainsaw artist. He is well known for his carvings of big beasts with craggy faces and his creation today for us at Carve Carrbridge was very special – he’s a very well-deserved winner and absolutely loved by the crowd.

“Once again the judges had some really clever creations to choose from.”

Our photographer Sandy McCook went along to capture some of the chainsaw carving action

There were 18 competitors from around the world taking part. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How it began. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A wee break from the hard work. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Carvers hard at work. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Roberts adjusts his bench. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A menagerie of animals were created on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sylvia Itzen from Germany at work. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
That’s a lot of sawdust. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Action shot! Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Precision is key. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Local competitor Alice Buttress of Carrbridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Daniell Cordell at work. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
It’s all about the finer details for previous winner Pete Bowsher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Just double-checking everything is up to spec. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Last year’s winner Sam Bowsher at work on his giraffe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren’s creation taking shape. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Craig Steel marks out for more carving. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jonny Stableford at work on his Highland dancer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Conversation