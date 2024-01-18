Marks and Spencer: Calls for special taskforce to fill gaping retail hole in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks and Spencer: Calls for special taskforce to fill gaping retail hole in Aberdeen city centre

What needs to be done to find someone to take on the Marks and Spencer Aberdeen flagship store, due to close next spring?

By Alastair Gossip
The Marks and Spencer shop in Aberdeen's St Nicholas Street will close next spring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Marks and Spencer shop in Aberdeen's St Nicholas Street will close next spring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

City chiefs are being urged to form a taskforce to sort out the lower end of Union Street – after Marks and Spencer announced the closure of its St Nicholas Street shop in Aberdeen.

The retail giant is leaving Aberdeen’s high street early next year.

By then, £15 million will have been invested in doubling the size of the nearby Union Square M&S.

But it leaves the national chain looking for a new use for the St Nicholas Street premises it owns as it moves its staff to the shopping centre.

Soon after news of the closure was broken by The P&J, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart called for a taskforce to be formed to help find the building a purpose.

SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wants Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Government to form a taskforce to find someone to take on the Marks and Spencer shop when it closes. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire
SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wants Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Government to form a taskforce to find someone to take on the Marks and Spencer shop when it closes. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire

“This closure will undoubtedly have ramifications for Union Street, the Bon Accord centre and wider city centre,” he warned.

In a letter to council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill, the SNP MSP urged that a taskforce be formed with input from the Scottish Government.

Mr Stewart wants the taskforce to look at the wider east end of Union Street, not limited to the soon to be empty M&S.

A taskforce was launched in 2021 as John Lewis swiftly exited Aberdeen – but city chiefs were unable to convince the department store to maintain any north-east presence.

More time to find new use for Marks and Spencer Aberdeen than previous retail heartbreaks

But with more time before Marks and Spencer makes its move, Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill doesn’t think one is needed now.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill was decked out almost entirely in clothes bought from the soon to close Marks and Spencer Aberdeen store when he spoke with The P&J. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council co-leader Ian Yuill was decked out almost entirely in clothes bought from the soon to close Marks and Spencer Aberdeen store when he spoke with The P&J. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He told The P&J: “There’s already the city centre masterplan and the council is already working with the public and private sector.

“This very sad closure of an iconic shop in our city centre will obviously play a huge part in our decisions on the city centre masterplan.

Admitting he was sat almost head-to-toe in clothing bought at the doomed shop, Mr Yuill added: “There is just over a year before the closure, and the opening of the expanded Union Square store.

“And the council will be working with M&S, the public sector and the Our Union Street campaign to find a use for the building.”

Marks and Spencer shift follows local and national trend

Marks and Spencer is just over the eastern limit of the first section of the Granite Mile to undergo a 21st century facelift.

Just across the road from Marks and Spencer, the former BHS site is being used for the multi-million-pound Aberdeen market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
Just across the road from Marks and Spencer, the former BHS site is being used for the multi-million-pound Aberdeen market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Just across the road, where rival department store BHS once stood, a £40m food market complex is being built in the hope of bringing new life to the tired high street.

The Market Street to Bridge Street section is closed to most traffic, with only buses, taxis and bicycles allowed through the bus gates.

Despite the £30m revamp of Union Terrace Gardens, the once-bustling main shopping street remains quiet.

Could new Marks and Spencer Aberdeen occupant be given rates sweetener?

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have been calling for rates relief to draw businesses back to the Granite Mile.

As the “devastating blow” was announced, the party’s North East MSP Liam Kerr again made that demand.

North East Conservative list MSP Liam Kerr said the Marks and Spencer closure would come as a "devastating blow" to the city centre. Image: ScottishParliament.tv
North East Conservative list MSP Liam Kerr said the Marks and Spencer closure would come as a "devastating blow" to the city centre. Image: ScottishParliament.tv

“The Marks and Spencer Aberdeen closure will leave a huge void in the city centre just three years after we lost John Lewis and Debenhams,” he said.

“This building cannot be left to rot, and I will be seeking clarity from M&S on what it is doing to ensure this doesn’t happen.

“This decision will have drastic consequences for both Union Street and the two shopping centres next door, which is why I will continue to push the Scottish Government to introduce a 75% rates relief for businesses in the city.”

The SNP’s Mr Stewart also advocated for a cut in rates, though he’s pressing the SNP and Lib Dem led council to fund a smaller, more targeted, scheme themselves.

Urging all options be considered by the local authority, he suggested rates relief could “entice a new tenant or owner” to take on the soon to be sunk flagship.

Council co-leader: ‘Very much on M&S to find new use for Aberdeen store’

Council co-leader Christian Allard said he was "very sad" Marks and Spencer was closing the flagship Aberdeen shop - it's very near the Town House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council co-leader Christian Allard said he was "very sad" Marks and Spencer was closing the flagship Aberdeen shop – it's very near the Town House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard said: “Whatever you want to call it – a taskforce or not – we are working with M&S to find a use for the building.

“They have experience in this from doing it further south – when they own a building they look at what future it can have after it closes.

“Rates relief is always going to be part of conversations like this. But we have to be careful with competition with others in the area.

“It is very much going to be M&S driving the search for a new use for this building at this early stage”.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation