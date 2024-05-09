Inverness boxer Adian Williamson’s ‘shock’ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom debut – just SIX days after previous fight

Inverness boxer Adian Williamson aims to make sparks fly on Saturday when he steps into the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom ring just six days after his previous professional win.

The highly-rated lightweight defeated Nicaraguan opponent Engel Gomez in Elgin Town Hall by winning all four rounds and, having won his seventh straight pro bout, now the 20-year-old is set for his first appearance at the Granite City’s Beach Ballroom.

Williamson has been added to the show by Aberdeen-based manager and promoter David McAllister.

Both parties see the benefit of a quick turnaround and the boxer, who awaits details of his opponent, has entertainment in mind for fight fans.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock when I got the call asking whether I wanted to do it, but I jumped at the opportunity. I’m always wanting fights.

“I fought at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen (beating Brighton’s Mark Butler in February), but this will be my first appearance in the Beach Ballroom, which I am really looking forward to.

“I want to showcase my explosive, classy skills on Saturday. It will be good to show what I can do. I am always confident that I am giving fans what they want to see.”

Lightweight eager to keep learning

Williamson thinks he is bang on track when he assesses his professional journey so far, which only began in 2022 with a points win over West Midlander Jahfieus Faure.

He added: “I feel like I’m progressing well. I know I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I am taking it all in. I am working towards a title shot within my next couple of fights.”

‘You get excited every time he fights’ -McAllister

Top of the bill will be Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland as the 25-year-old goes for the British Board of Boxing Control Celtic super-welterweight title against unbeaten defending champion Sion Yaxley from Wales.

Kirkcaldy’s Paul Deas, 39, a Northern Sporting Club boxer, is fighting for the Scottish welterweight title against Stirling’s Taylor Coyle.

Up-and-coming – and undefeated – boxer Gregor McPherson, 19, from Aberdeen is also on the bill and seen as someone Williamson could rival in the future.

Promoter McAllister is thrilled to have Williamson on board and says there’s a growing buzz around the Highlander, who can aim for national titles in 2025.

“It’s great to have Adian on a card so quickly after last week. I’m looking at him pushing toward title shots early next year,” McAllister said.

“This will be his first six-rounder, so will add to his experience. It’s his first time fighting in the Ballroom, so it’s another thing to tick off his list.

“In the north, it’s probably the best place to box, certainly anywhere north of Glasgow. If he makes it eight wins, he’ll be in line to fight for titles.

“I’ve known Adian since he started boxing. I always felt he had the style to do well in the professional side. He’s tenacious and has good technique.

“Sometimes, you look at a fighter and you get a feeling there’s something there – and Adian’s one of them. You get excited every time you see him fight.

“He had two fights for me and everybody at both events has told me they like the look of him – when the public say that, it shows it’s not just me, everybody is seeing his qualities.

North duo could be future rivals

“He was sparring with the current Scottish lightweight champion Regan Glackin a couple of months ago. Regan’s coach told me we’ve a cracker in our hands with Adian.

“Not many boys go down and have 10 rounds with Regan Glackin, being so young and not even in proper training for a fight.

“With Gregor McPherson being a similar age and same weight to Adian, there is the possibility of their paths crossing in the future, so it’s good to have them on the same card and see how they go from here.”

Redfern hails latest winning display

Williamson’s head coach at Inverness City ABC, Laurie Redfern, was impressed with his weekend win in Moray says his fighter is ready to go in the Granite City.

He said: “His opponent on Sunday was perhaps his toughest yet, but Adian won every round. He was so strong.

“Engel kept coming, so he couldn’t take a chance. He had to stay on the ball by jabbing and moving. Adian really had to work for his win.

“Adian is up for the challenge and will be fine for Saturday. It’s great for him to be part of this big show in Aberdeen – all going well, a title won’t be far away.”