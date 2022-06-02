Queen’s Birthday Honours: Neil and Lora Fachie ‘humbled’ to be made OBEs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Neil and Lora Fachie ‘humbled’ to be made OBEs

By Callum Law
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 6:36 pm
Para-cyclists Neil and Lora Fachie have been made OBEs.
Neil Fachie says he and wife Lora are “humbled” and “incredibly lucky” to be made OBEs.

The para-cycling pair were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours after both winning gold medals at last year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Aberdonian Neil was made an MBE in 2013 with Lora, who is from Liverpool, awarded an MBE in 2017.

The couple, who live in Manchester, are both visually impaired.

Neil has retinitis pigmentosa which can result in trouble seeing at night and decreasing peripheral vision, while Lora lost her sight at the age of five as a result of a hereditary condition.

Neil was keen to thank the people who have helped him during his career.

He said: “There’s so many people to thank. My family in the early days carted me all over Scotland to competitions and I was repaying them by losing and being grumpy.

“They did so much for me and then since I’ve been in elite sport there are huge teams of people that help us produce our performances.

“I compete in tandem and there are two people who stand on the podium but there’s a massive team of specialists: coaches, mechanics, performances analysts, physios, psychologists, the list goes on and on.

“All theseNeil  people are part of the journey and we’re incredibly lucky and humbled.”

‘We had a great year’

Neil says he and Lora were also thrilled to be made OBEs at the same time.

He added: “We were delighted, initially it’s slightly awkward because I think we were both trying to check that the other person had received it as well.

“Of course it’s nice to get it yourself but it’s even better both getting them together.

“We had a great year last year and to have recognition and be able to celebrate that together is great.

“Hopefully we’ll have our investiture on the same day as well.

“In sport we don’t often take the time to reflect on what we’ve done, it always seems to be looking at what’s next.

“But occasions like this give you the opportunity to look back and to be honoured by your country for your performances is very special.

“When I started out I would never have dreamt of something like this happening.”

