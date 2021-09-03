Cricket: Gordonians out to end good season on a winning note

Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari is keen to finish off an impressive North-East Championship campaign on a high.

The Countesswells side travel to Lochside Park, Forfar to face Strathmore in their last game of the season.

Gordonians will finish at least third having won nine of their 11 fixtures.

Bhandari said: “We want to end the season on a high, we’re looking to get a win and finish off the season well having lost just two games.

“It’s very pleasing to be third in the league and we’re very happy with what we’ve done this season.

“There’s not a huge amount between the top three, we’ve all lost two games each.

“Unfortunately we haven’t played as many games as the other two.

“If we could have won the game against Aberdeenshire then things would have been different.

“That one hurt and you can think back to that, but it’s very difficult to win every game and there’s days when it won’t be your day.”

Plenty for Shire to learn

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Aberdeenshire conclude their campaign against Kinloch at Mannofield.

Captain Kenny Reid believes there’s plenty his young Shire side can learn from this season.

He said: “The learning for this year is that we’ve been pretty good at home – only Freuchie have beat us at home.

“The other three defeats have been on pitches not akin to what Mannofield usually is.

“So batsmen need to learn to score runs on pitches that are harder to score on.

“Bowlers have improved over the summer with less wides and extras but they can still improve and find ways to be more economical.

“It’s all about building and giving the boys opportunities to learn and develop.”

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds, who have won only three games out of 12, meet a Huntly side who are aiming to secure a sixth-placed finish with victory at Peoples Park.

Grammar look to claim title

Meanwhile, in the North-East Grades, Aberdeen Grammar FPs will be crowned Grade 1 champions should they beat Crescent at the Links tomorrow.

Although the Rubislaw side would be well advised not to take their opponents for granted.

The form book suggests Crescent will be no pushovers, having won their last four games, saving themselves from relegation in the process.

Second-placed Bon Accord are at Inverurie where they will find the Kellands Park outfit equally difficult to beat, and keen to end their season of frustration on a high.

Should Bon Accord, the last team to lift the title, miss out it will be the first time in over a decade that the Links side has ended the season without winning a trophy.

At the other end of the table, the battle to decide who goes down with Grampian will be resolved.

Master Blasters Aberdeen must beat Grampian to have any chance of staying up, while Siyapa will save their season at Harlaw if they beat Knight Riders.

In Grade 3, the winner of the Stonehaven Thistle vs Banchory game will be promoted with 2nd Grampian.