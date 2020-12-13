Rothes to face Fraserburgh in the first round of the Scottish Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rothes will meet Fraserburgh in an all-Highland League clash in the first round of the Scottish Cup on Boxing Day.

Huntly will host Cumbernauld Colts, while Keith were handed a home tie against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

The winners of the rescheduled tie between Formartine United and Turriff United will travel to Haddington Athletic.

League Two side Elgin City will begin their Scottish Cup campaign with a tie against Civil Service Strollers at Borough Briggs, while Buckie Thistle will travel to Albion Rovers.

Banks o’ Dee will head to Edinburgh to meet Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who defeated Lossiemouth on penalties after their second preliminary round tie finished 4-4 after extra time.

Nairn County will host Broxburn Athletic, while Wick Academy will face Cowdenbeath at Central Park if they defeat Musselburgh Athletic on Tuesday.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers will meet junior side Camelon after they knocked Deveronvale out of the competition yesterday.

The ties will be played on Saturday December 26 with games going to extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Scottish Cup first round draw

Haddington Athletic v Formartine United or Turriff United

Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts

Keith v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Kelty Hearts v Jeanfield Swifts

Elgin City v Cilvil Service Strollers

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Coldstream or Bo’ness United

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic

Albion Rovers v Buckie Thistle

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Banks o’ Dee

Edinburgh City v Caledonia Braves

Brechin City v Glasgow University or Linlithgow Rose

Stenhousemuir v Preston Athletic or Hawick Royal Albert

Nairn County v Broxburn Athletic

Cowdenbeath v Wick Academy or Musselburgh Athletic

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Tranent Juniors v East Stirlingshire

Dundonald Bluebell v Queen’s Park

Rothes v Fraserburgh

Camelon v Brora Rangers

Stranraer v Spartans