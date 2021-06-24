Caley Jags women seek to continue winning run in pre-season friendlies

Caley Thistle will continue their preparations for the new Championship season when they host Montrose this Sunday.

The senior women side followed on from their 10-1 friendly rout against Stonehaven by winning 3-2 at East Fife. Before these

Kayleigh Mackenzie, Lorna Macrae and Kirsty Deans netted for ICT in this latest warm-up encounter, with the competitive season set to start on August 8.

Sunday’s match kicks off at noon at Inverness Royal Academy.

Caley Thistle began their Highland and Island League in sensational fashion when they surged to a 23-0 opening day rout away to Orkney at the weekend.

The Inverness club’s development side never took their foot off the pedal once as they crashed home one goal on average roughly every four minutes at the city’s Royal Academy.

FT East Fife 2-3 ICT pic.twitter.com/26QCCCspa4 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) June 20, 2021

ICT’s Mary Peteranna, who hailed the passing quality of the team, told ICT media: “It was maybe a bit of a weaker team than we would have liked for our first match but we all got stuck in.

“We have a really strong midfield, with some great attackers and our defence is strong with a great goalkeeper. We all pulled together to show the potential that we have.

“It was a great start to the season and gives us a lot of confidence going ahead. We just want to move from strength to strength this season.”

League winners edge to away victory

Champions Clach got their defence off to winning start by beating Caithness 4-3 in Thurso and Sutherland got off and running with a 5-1 away victory against Nairn St Ninians.

There is just one game this Sunday in the H&I League as Brora Rangers kick off their season at home to Buckie Ladies at 2pm.