Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Junior football: North Region powers Culter and Hermes clash in first round of Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
August 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Culter in action against Wishaw Juniors in the Scottish Junior Cup in 2019.
It’s the opening round of the Scottish Junior Cup this weekend with no fewer than 24 ties taking place with North Region interest.

Two of the Superleague sides who are capable of going a distance in the competition, Culter and Hermes, have been drawn together and meet at Crombie Park.

The other all-local clashes are at Ian Mair Park, where Dyce welcome in-form First Division Buchanhaven Hearts, and at Longside, who host neighbours Fraserburgh United.

Montrose Roselea have a task on their hands when they travel to Ayrshire to face 13-time winners Auchinleck Talbot, while Deveronside are also in the same part of the country at Irvine Meadow, who won the competition in 1963.

Islavale face previous holders Ashfield on the road, with Maud making the journey to Beith, while East End are away to West of Scotland outfit Gartcairn.

With home advantage in the opening couple of rounds, if they progress against Harthill Royal, Banks o’ Dee, who have former Don Stuart Duff in their squad, are looking to go deep in the tournament, as are Bridge of Don Thistle, who entertain Lochee United at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Home advantage could be a factor for Burghead Thistle against Ardrossan Winton Rovers and for Cruden Bay, who meet Lanark United.

Dufftown come up against Letham FC and Ellon United face Dundee St. James, while Colony Park are likely to face a long afternoon with the visit of Hurlford United, the winners seven years ago.

Tayport, who won reached three finals in succession in the mid-2000s, winning two, are up at Forres Thistle, while Hall Russell United play Renfrew at Denmore Park, Nairn St. Ninian welcome Shotts Bon Accord and Rothie Rovers are at home to Kilsyth Rangers.

At Glenury Park, it’s Stonehaven versus Syngenta FC, while fellow First Division Stoneywood Parkvale are at home to Wishaw.

In the other ties, New Elgin go to Scone Thistle, Sunnybank visit Carluke Rovers, and Whitehills are on home soil against Arthurlie – with all matches getting under way at 2.30pm.

All ties go straight to penalties if level at 90 minutes.

The sole McBookie.com league encounter sees Second Division leaders Newmachar United meet Glentanar at 2 pm.

