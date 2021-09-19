Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halkirk United move top of North Caledonian League with four-goal triumph over Bonar Bridge

By Andy Skinner
September 19, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 19, 2021, 3:37 pm
Halkirk United are the early pace-setters in the North Caledonian League.
Halkirk United moved to the top of the North Caledonian League courtesy of a 4-0 victory against Bonar Bridge at Morrison Park.

A double from Jonah Martens, along with goals from Andy Mackay and James Mackintosh, saw the Caithness outfit leapfrog Loch Ness into top spot.

Loch Ness had been the league pacesetters after winning their opening three games, but their 100% record was ended by Invergordon, who triumphed 1-0 at the Recreation Grounds thanks to Cammy Mackintosh’s winner.

St Duthus recorded their first win of the season, with a Ben Bruce double helping them record a 4-2 win over Inverness Athletic.

Jack Lockett was also on target for the Tain outfit, with Athletic replying through goals from Luke Mackay and Thomas Lewis.

The result means Athletic now prop up the table, after Thurso moved off bottom spot with an impressive 3-0 victory away to Alness United. Marc Macgregor, Luke Manson and Cameron Montgomery netted for the visitors.

Nairn County reserves struck late to triumph 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller away to Orkney. A Kyle MacDonald double, along with Logan Hallam’s goal, had put Nairn into a 3-1 lead in the early stages of the second half, with Andrew Mulraine netting for the hosts.

Liam Delday reduced the deficit before Mulraine levelled the scoring with his second goal, however, Seamus McConaghy’s penalty proved decisive.

