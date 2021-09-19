Halkirk United move top of North Caledonian League with four-goal triumph over Bonar Bridge

Halkirk United moved to the top of the North Caledonian League courtesy of a 4-0 victory against Bonar Bridge at Morrison Park.

A double from Jonah Martens, along with goals from Andy Mackay and James Mackintosh, saw the Caithness outfit leapfrog Loch Ness into top spot.

Loch Ness had been the league pacesetters after winning their opening three games, but their 100% record was ended by Invergordon, who triumphed 1-0 at the Recreation Grounds thanks to Cammy Mackintosh’s winner.

St Duthus recorded their first win of the season, with a Ben Bruce double helping them record a 4-2 win over Inverness Athletic.

Jack Lockett was also on target for the Tain outfit, with Athletic replying through goals from Luke Mackay and Thomas Lewis.

The result means Athletic now prop up the table, after Thurso moved off bottom spot with an impressive 3-0 victory away to Alness United. Marc Macgregor, Luke Manson and Cameron Montgomery netted for the visitors.

Nairn County reserves struck late to triumph 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller away to Orkney. A Kyle MacDonald double, along with Logan Hallam’s goal, had put Nairn into a 3-1 lead in the early stages of the second half, with Andrew Mulraine netting for the hosts.

Liam Delday reduced the deficit before Mulraine levelled the scoring with his second goal, however, Seamus McConaghy’s penalty proved decisive.