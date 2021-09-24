Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Junior Cup: Culter welcome 2016 winners Beith to Crombie Park

By Reporter
September 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Culter's Nicky Wozniak with the ball, surrounded by Dyce defenders. Picture by Kenny Elrick
This weekend sees the staging of the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup with nine local sides in action including Culter, whose clash with 2016 winners Beith looks the pick of the bunch.

Also enjoying home advantage are Aberdeen University, who welcome Lochee United, and Glentanar, who face Kirkintilloch Rob Roy at Woodsid, while the draw has again been kind to Banks o’ Dee, with East of Scotland outfit Syngenta the latest side to visit the fortress that is Spain Park.

Second Division leaders Newmachar United make the trip to Brechin Victoria, for what should be a close encounter, while Fraserburgh United go a little further south to meet Carnoustie Panmure. Also in Tayside are Banchory St. Ternan, who play Dundee East Craigie, and Colony Park, who travel to Dundee North End.

Dyce already through to last 32

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale have the day’s longest journey when they go up against Petershill in Glasgow, while Armadale Thistle’s withdrawal from the competition gives Dyce a passage into the last 32 without having to kick a ball. The ties get under way at 2.30pm.

With their Scottish tie off, Dyce will now visit Lochside Park to play Hermes in the McBookie.com Superleague under the lights this evening with a 7.30pm start.

In the top-flight tomorrow, East End host Deveronside at New Advocates Park, while Maud and Ellon United meet at Pleasure Park and Hall Russell United go to Nairn St Ninian.

In the First Division, Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Sunnybank and Dufftown are on the road at Longside.

Challengers Rothie Rovers are on their travels at Whitehills in the Second Division, while Cruden Bay entertain Islavale, with Burghead and Forres meeting in the battle of the Jags.

In Section 7 of the League Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle are at home to Montrose Roselea.

