Scottish Junior Cup: Culter welcome 2016 winners Beith to Crombie Park

This weekend sees the staging of the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup with nine local sides in action including Culter, whose clash with 2016 winners Beith looks the pick of the bunch.

Also enjoying home advantage are Aberdeen University, who welcome Lochee United, and Glentanar, who face Kirkintilloch Rob Roy at Woodsid, while the draw has again been kind to Banks o’ Dee, with East of Scotland outfit Syngenta the latest side to visit the fortress that is Spain Park.

Second Division leaders Newmachar United make the trip to Brechin Victoria, for what should be a close encounter, while Fraserburgh United go a little further south to meet Carnoustie Panmure. Also in Tayside are Banchory St. Ternan, who play Dundee East Craigie, and Colony Park, who travel to Dundee North End.

Dyce already through to last 32

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale have the day’s longest journey when they go up against Petershill in Glasgow, while Armadale Thistle’s withdrawal from the competition gives Dyce a passage into the last 32 without having to kick a ball. The ties get under way at 2.30pm.

With their Scottish tie off, Dyce will now visit Lochside Park to play Hermes in the McBookie.com Superleague under the lights this evening with a 7.30pm start.

In the top-flight tomorrow, East End host Deveronside at New Advocates Park, while Maud and Ellon United meet at Pleasure Park and Hall Russell United go to Nairn St Ninian.

In the First Division, Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Sunnybank and Dufftown are on the road at Longside.

Challengers Rothie Rovers are on their travels at Whitehills in the Second Division, while Cruden Bay entertain Islavale, with Burghead and Forres meeting in the battle of the Jags.

In Section 7 of the League Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle are at home to Montrose Roselea.