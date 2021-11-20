Halkirk United on red alert in Football Times Cup final as Vikings lie in wait

Halkirk United manager Ewan McElroy is not reading too much into Thurso’s lowly league position as the teams get set for Saturday’s Football Times Cup final.

The Anglers are third in the North Caledonian League, just two points behind pace-setters Loch Ness.

Thurso come into this one on the back of ex-Halkirk boss Michael Bremner coming in last week and winning his first game in the dugout, a 2-1 league victory away to Nairn County reserves.

Those three points for the Vikings lifted them from second bottom to eighth position as they seek to push up the division for the remainder of the season.

There are 10 league points between the north rivals, but McElroy is far from under-estimating his opponents as they prepare for action at Harmworth Park, Wick.

He said: “Thurso, on their day, can beat anyone. They have got some top players and I fully expect another tight game. I don’t think many people could guess which way it could go.

“They will be every bit as determined as we are to win it. They maybe have not had the best of start to the season, but with Michael in now too, they will want to use the cup final to kickstart their season.

“We are under no illusions that it will be a tremendously difficult game, but it’s one we’re all looking forward to, for sure.”

Martens suspension blow for Halkirk

Halkirk will have to try and win the Football Times Cup without 15-goal top marksman Jonah Martens, who saw red in the weekend’s 2-1 league loss against Orkney.

McElroy admits losing his main forward is a blow, but insists it opens to door for a new hero.

59’ Red Card, Jonah Martens is sent off for Halkirk United — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) November 13, 2021

He added: “Saturday was disappointing. We’re gutted that, Jonah Martens, our top goalscorer, got a red card and is suspended for the final. It must be the only red card of his career, so the timing couldn’t have been worse. No one is more disappointed that Jonah himself.

“We also picked up a couple of injuries last week, so we will need to assess boys nearer to the game itself. These things happen in football and when one boy misses out, it is an opportunity for someone else to come in and show what they can do.”

Halkirk competing at top end of table

Had Halkirk defeated Orkney, they would be going into the final as league leaders, but their manager overall is delighted to see the players compete at the top end of competitions.

He said: “It has been really pleasing so far this season. I am delighted with the attitudes and improvement from the boys over the course of two difficult seasons.

“We came in halfway through a season and then last season was the Covid season, which made it a bit of a non-event.

“This is a first full season and I am delighted because we are slowly but surely trying to build a squad that can sustain a challenge against the best teams in the league and I think we’re getting there.

“What is equally important is I have a really good unit of boys around me in terms of the coaches and the assistant manager (Liam Anderson). We have a real team effort across the board.”

Great occasion for both finalists

McElroy believes both finalists will enjoy the occasion, which shines the spotlight of talent in the far north.

He added: “It has been a few years since we’ve had the opportunity to play in a final, so everyone connected with the club is really looking forward to Saturday.

Our next match is The Football Times Cup Final v Halkirk United on Saturday 20th of November at Harmsworth Park, Wick with a 2 p.m kick-off #TFC #Vikings pic.twitter.com/fsA2duxnzp — Thurso Football Club (@ThursoFC) November 13, 2021

“I think it will be a well-attended event between two local teams. It’s really positive and it a chance to showcase the talent and good coaching that goes on within Caithness generally.”

That is a view also echoed by Bremner, who is relishing the showdown.