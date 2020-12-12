Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes predicts Ross County will be a tougher nut to crack than their last Premiership meeting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expects a much more resilient Ross County to make the trip to Pittodrie today.

The Dons ran out comfortable 3-0 winners when the sides last met at Victoria Park in September as the visitors exposed the Staggies’ fragility in the wide areas.

But, following their Betfred Cup win at Celtic and the positives gained from their display in defeat to Rangers last weekend, McInnes expects a very different encounter today.

He said: “There has been a change of shape. In the Celtic game they got a brilliant result down there in the cup and I would imagine Stuart will be happy with a lot of what he saw against Rangers, even if the scoreline ran away from them.

“They are compact, playing a 5-4-1 formation with Ross Stewart leading the line and getting quick support. Certainly, when you watch their recent games compared to when we watched them before playing them last time, they’ve changed. They were playing 4-3-3 and Stuart felt they were affording the opposition too much space.

“They are far more compact out of possession now and giving up less opportunities, so I see them as being a tough nut to crack. Rangers got there on Sunday, but Celtic found the shape difficult to break down. I imagine it will be something similar we face on Saturday but we’re at home and it is up to us find the answers.

“They’ve not had the results of late but it will be a hard game for us.”

Following four away games in a row since the international break, the Dons boss is looking forward to enjoying the comforts of home as his side return to Pittodrie.

With two draws and two defeats in the four away games, McInnes hopes being back in the Granite City can bring out the best in his side.

He said: “It has been a while. The last home game a few weeks ago against Hibs I thought we were very comfortable.

© SNS Group

“It was a good strong performance. It is good to be back at home. Hopefully we can have something similar to that (Hibs performance).

“I remember after that game I said I felt we had the answers on the pitch and also the answers on the bench.

“Since then we have had to deal with a lot. Being back at home and getting back to winning ways is so important.

“We have had one league defeat in the last while against Rangers.

“While we have picked up two draws at Hamilton and St Mirren the train of thought is that if you can pick things up and win your home games.

“Then that point you pick up on the road doesn’t seem so bad. But it is all on the back of winning your home games. We are looking forward to being back at home.”

Lewis Ferguson serves a one-match suspension following his red card at St Mirren last weekend while Niall McGinn and Dylan McGeough will miss the game but are due to return to training on Monday.