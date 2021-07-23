Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez delighted to make flying start at Pittodrie

By Danny Law
July 23, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring on his debut.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez was thrilled to make an instant impact at Pittodrie.

The twice-capped United States international scored his side’s fourth goal during an impressive debut in the 5-1 victory against BK Hacken.

The Dons had anticipated a tough examination against the Swedes, who had won three league games on the bounce and are well into their season.

But Stephen Glass’ side, roared on by a crowd of 5,665, produced an excellent display to all but seal their progression to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

They still have to see out Thursday’s second leg in Gothenburg before they can turn their attentions to either Austria Wien or Icelandic side Breidablik. Their tie is more finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the Austrian capital on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s Jay Emanuel-Thomas with Christian Ramirez during the Europa Conference qualifier against BK Hacken. 

Former Houston Dynamo attacker Ramirez was pleased to play his part in an encouraging Aberdeen display.

He said: “It was a dream come true for me to make my debut in Europe.

“You always strive for things as a little kid and this was one of the things I had on my list,

“To play in front of this crowd and for this club and to have a debut like that was surreal both, personally and as a team, to put on a performance like that.”

Ramirez says he is grateful for the warm welcome he has received from the Aberdeen support since making the move to the Granite City.

The 30-year-old says it has helped him settle in at his new club.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates with the Dons supporters. 

He said: “I have said it since I have been here, the fans have been really welcoming.

“They have sent me plenty of messages and when I’ve seen people at the grocery store they have welcomed me.

“They all say hello and I am thankful to them for that.

“It was surreal to hear them chanting a song with my name in it and also ‘USA, USA’.

“I hope there is plenty more to come.”

Ramirez showed he has already developed a good understanding with fellow attackers Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Ryan Hedges following some neat link-up play against BK Hacken.

The striker is optimistic the attacking triumvirate can blossom for the Dons this season.

He added: “I did my homework before I joined.

“I know the style the manager wants to play and speaking to (Aberdeen assistant manager) Allan Russell and seeing videos of Hedges and Jay that I knew there were things we could do together.

“Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) also got going and when he gets going it looks like it could be special.

“We take it one game at a time, enjoy this one but we want to close the game out next week.  It is early on and things can only get better.”

