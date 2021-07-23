Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez delighted to make flying start at Pittodrie

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez was thrilled to make an instant impact at Pittodrie.

The twice-capped United States international scored his side’s fourth goal during an impressive debut in the 5-1 victory against BK Hacken.

The Dons had anticipated a tough examination against the Swedes, who had won three league games on the bounce and are well into their season.

But Stephen Glass’ side, roared on by a crowd of 5,665, produced an excellent display to all but seal their progression to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

They still have to see out Thursday’s second leg in Gothenburg before they can turn their attentions to either Austria Wien or Icelandic side Breidablik. Their tie is more finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the Austrian capital on Thursday.

Former Houston Dynamo attacker Ramirez was pleased to play his part in an encouraging Aberdeen display.

He said: “It was a dream come true for me to make my debut in Europe.

“You always strive for things as a little kid and this was one of the things I had on my list,

“To play in front of this crowd and for this club and to have a debut like that was surreal both, personally and as a team, to put on a performance like that.”

Ramirez says he is grateful for the warm welcome he has received from the Aberdeen support since making the move to the Granite City.

The 30-year-old says it has helped him settle in at his new club.

He said: “I have said it since I have been here, the fans have been really welcoming.

“They have sent me plenty of messages and when I’ve seen people at the grocery store they have welcomed me.

“They all say hello and I am thankful to them for that.

“It was surreal to hear them chanting a song with my name in it and also ‘USA, USA’.

“I hope there is plenty more to come.”

Ramirez showed he has already developed a good understanding with fellow attackers Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Ryan Hedges following some neat link-up play against BK Hacken.

The striker is optimistic the attacking triumvirate can blossom for the Dons this season.

He added: “I did my homework before I joined.

“I know the style the manager wants to play and speaking to (Aberdeen assistant manager) Allan Russell and seeing videos of Hedges and Jay that I knew there were things we could do together.

“Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) also got going and when he gets going it looks like it could be special.

“We take it one game at a time, enjoy this one but we want to close the game out next week. It is early on and things can only get better.”