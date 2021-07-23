Billy Dodds says ‘raw talent’ Lewis Jamieson will bolster Caley Thistle’s striking competition

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds has described new signing Lewis Jamieson as a raw talent but he is confident the young striker can flourish in his side.

Jamieson has joined Inverness on a season-long loan deal from St Mirren, having spent part of last season with League One side Clyde where he netted four goals in 15 outings.

Although Dodds sees the 19-year-old as a developing prospect, the Caley Jags boss believes Jamieson is capable of making an impact.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of striker Lewis Jamieson on a season long loan from @saintmirrenfc 👉 https://t.co/NgRCR0Dqz7 pic.twitter.com/oXYKwtH38B — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 23, 2021

Dodds said: “He’s a striker who can run over the top. He can play and he has a good left foot.

“He was on loan at Clyde last season and scored a few goals.

“He’s a good finisher, still young and a raw talent.

“But he’s definitely willing to go over the top and I’ve always said I want all different types up front.

“Lewis trained on Friday morning and did quite well.

“You always get a reaction on the first day, but I could see he’s a nippy striker and has a great attitude to go and press the ball, work hard – and he can score goals.”

Jamieson could feature in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup group match against Hearts at Tynecastle, with Billy Mckay still likely to be sidelined with a knee injury but in contention to return for next weekend’s Championship opener at Arbroath.

With Mckay having missed all three games so far, Dodds feels he has lacked the striking depth required to push Manny Duku who has led the line so far.

Dodds added: “It gives us another option as, with Billy Mckay having been injured, we’ve been a little bit short up top.

“It would have been nice to change it when it wasn’t going well at Cove – just somebody to turn them.

“He’s a willing runner as well, so hopefully he can do well for us. We’ve needed somebody capable of coming on and making an impact. He’s capable of that.

“He’s the type I’ve been looking for. I’m happy with what I’ve got now in the squad, but you never know with injuries.”

Dodds says his focus has been on tightening up Caley Jags’ defensive unit ahead of the trip to Edinburgh, having conceded five goals in their last two games against Stirling Albion and Cove Rangers.

The Inverness boss hopes the Highlanders can use Sunday’s game to build confidence for the start of the league campaign, adding: “We’ve got to be prepping for Arbroath. I can’t wait for the start of the league season.

“A good performance against Hearts would help with preparation and help with decision-making.

“It’s certainly a test. We’re going to have to be at our best.

“Hearts are through in the group and have started the season well. It will be a real ask for us to go there and put on a good performance.

“We want to be hard to beat and show we’ve learnt from our mistakes against Cove and Stirling.

“We’re working with the players to tighten up a bit and not lose the bad goals we’ve been losing.

“We’re capable of scoring goals ourselves and have done in practically most games since I’ve been here.

“Hearts is one I’m looking forward to and I know the players are capable.”