Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Liam Strachan hopes Keith loan switch can be mutually beneficial

By Callum Law
September 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Liam Strachan, pictured playing for parent club Formartine, has joined Keith on loan
Liam Strachan, pictured playing for parent club Formartine, has joined Keith on loan

Liam Strachan hopes joining Keith on loan can be beneficial for both him and the club.

The midfielder will spent the rest of the season on loan at Kynoch Park from Formartine United.

Strachan also played for the Maroons during the shortened 2020-21 campaign and is pleased to have returned to the Moray club.

He said: “It was evident at Formartine that I wasn’t getting as much game time as I wanted.

“So I took it upon myself to come out on loan and get more minutes under my belt.

“That’s my reasoning and I was at Keith last season and really enjoyed it.

“If I can play regularly for Keith it’s a bonus for me and a bonus for the club as well.

“I know a lot of the lads from last season and I felt I slotted in well on Saturday.

“There’s a good bunch of lads at the club so I’d no qualms about coming to Keith.”

Moving up the table

Strachan started for Keith in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Turriff United.

He was encouraged by the display and hopes Craig Ewen’s charges can improve on their position of 12th in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “We battled well, the first was a bit 50-50 but I felt we grew in confidence as the game went on and that was probably evidenced by getting two more goals in the second half.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was a good win for us.

“If we play like we did against Turriff every week then we should climb the league and give every team some problems.

“We’ve set a standard now and hopefully we can continue it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]