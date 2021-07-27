Willie Miller column: Andy Considine equalling my record is yet more proof of Aberdeen veteran’s class

I understand Andy Considine’s goal against BK Hacken last Thursday saw him equal my Aberdeen club record for goals in consecutive seasons.

The defender, 34, has now netted in 14 separate campaigns for the Dons.

It’s another statistic which underlines, despite the naysayers, what a phenomenal Reds career Andy has had.

The defender has been pretty open in interviews about the obstacles and the doubters he’s had to overcome season after season to keep himself in the Aberdeen team.

He has now played 563 competitive games for the club.

Andy would’ve been disappointed over the summer to not get the call-up to Scotland’s Euros squad, but in earning three belated caps over the course of 2020, he had already showed a superb attitude and determination to keep turning in performances until he achieved international recognition.

In bouncing back from his Euros heartbreak to kick-start the Dons’ Conference League campaign, he has again demonstrated this mentality.

He deserves all the praise, plaudits and records he can get.

Despite being a defender, the veteran has certainly got a knack and a habit of being in the right place at the right time to score important goals for Aberdeen.

He’s still playing at a consistently high level in his mid-thirties, using all of the experience he’s gained over the years.

Long may it continue.

Blockbuster Premiership season on the cards

What makes the new Scottish Premiership campaign so exciting is all the “big” teams are back in the top-flight for the first time in more than a decade.

Rangers, Hearts and Dundee are among the sides who have found themselves out of the division in recent years, dropping down before making their way back up.

For Aberdeen, the minimum requirement is always third spot behind Rangers and Celtic, but now there are a host of clubs with the expectation of finishing in at least the best-of-the-rest position, including Hibs and their Edinburgh rivals, the Jambos.

One of the big questions is how will Celtic perform this season?

There’s uncertainty about the Hoops under new boss Ange Postecoglou, who is still playing catch-up on recruitment and has overseen a 6-2 friendly loss to West Ham United in recent days.

A club the size of Dundee United, with their new manager Tam Courts, will have to be gunning for the top six this term, and have maybe been getting away with being off the pace a little bit since coming up from the Championship a year ago.

Cup double-winning St Johnstone were magnificent last season and will want to spoil the party for one of the better-resourced sides, while Motherwell, after a season fighting near the bottom, will expect to be back up in the top half.

Ambitious St Mirren will be looking to make the top-six breakthrough this time around as well, having missed out in the last game pre-split in 2020/21.

This leaves Ross County – who also have a new boss in Malky Mackay and want to be more secure in the Premiership, and recent over-achievers Livingston, who will still be striving for improvements.

For me, there’s not an obvious club to be left behind in the automatic relegation spot.

I’m predicting excitement at the top and excitement at the bottom in the coming months.