Alex Smith urges Aberdeen to make a move for Lincoln City midfielder Conor McGrandles

Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith has urged the club to make a move for midfielder Conor McGrandles.

The Dons and Hibernian have been linked to the former Falkirk midfielder, who is in the final six months of his contract with English League One side Lincoln City.

Former Dons boss Smith, who brought his nine-year spell as technical director at Falkirk to an end when he retired in 2018 to emigrate to Australia, worked with McGrandles at the Bairns.

The 82-year-old has encouraged the Dons to make a move to sign the midfielder on a pre-contract agreement.

Smith said: “I’d have no hesitation in urging Aberdeen to go for Conor McGrandles.

“I’d recommend Conor in a heartbeat. He’s still just 26, is playing every week and has captained his club this season, too.

“As a free agent in the summer, I’m not surprised clubs are looking at him in Scotland and England. He is such a versatile player, he’d be an excellent player for the club.”

McGrandles’ talent clear from an early age

Smith is a huge admirer of McGrandles, who moved to Norwich in 2014, before joining MK Dons in 2017 prior to his move to the Imps in 2020.

He believes the player’s versatility would make him a valuable asset to any club.

The former Dons manager said: “Conor came through the academy at Falkirk and was one of the best young players around at the time.

“He can play in different positions and is a very good player. He can win the ball, pass it and chips in with the odd goal, too. That’s why we had him in the first team at the age of 17.

“He was a young player, but he was fearless and I can remember him running the game when Falkirk played Hibs at Easter Road in one game.

“If you had asked me back then about a player who was destined to go on to big things, he would have been one of the first to come to mind.

“Norwich clearly thought so, too, as they paid £500,000 for him when he was 18.”

McGrandles not the only ex-Bairn who could be a star at Pittodrie

Smith is not surprised to see McGrandles linked with a return to Scotland following eight years in English football.

But he believes there is another ex-Bairn plying his trade in English football who could also be worth the Dons making a pitch for.

Smith said: “Jay Fulton is another player I’d recommend the club look at.

“He has played more than 150 games for Swansea, but has found himself out of the team since a new manager came in.

“He’s another very good player and someone who can link up the play and run games. He would be an excellent addition to the club, too.”