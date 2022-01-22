Aberdeen ease through in the Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat of Edinburgh City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen brushed aside League Two Edinburgh City with a dominant display to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.

There was no drama or any chance of a cup shock at Pittodrie as the Dons began the bid to win the trophy for the first time since 1990.

The Dons dominated from the outset against the underdogs to engineer a safe passage into the fifth round draw with a 3-0 victory.

It should have been a more comprehensive score-line as Aberdeen hit the woodwork three times through Funso Ojo, Lewis Ferguson and substitute Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Attacker Ryan Hedges put the Dons ahead midway through the first half.

Striker Christian Ramirez doubled the advantage just before half-time.

Ferguson netted in injury time with a looped header.

Lessons were clearly learnt from the League Cup shock earlier this season when boss Stephen Glass made sweeping changes to the side to face Raith Rovers.

Seven changes were made to the starting line-up that had defeated Breidablik in the previous match.

Players were rested at Raith with a Europa Conference League play-off first leg tie against Qarabag in Azerbaijan looming just days later.

It back-fired as Aberdeen lost 2-1 – the first set back of Glass’ managerial career.

This time Glass named the same starting XI that were unfortunate only to draw with Premiership leaders Rangers on Tuesday.

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the second minute when the ball fell to Jonny Hayes following well worked set up play.

Hayes fired a low 25 yard drive that flashed just wide of the far post.

Moments later Ross McCrorie burst forward and unleashed a powerful 22 yard drive but keeper Brian Schwake was well placed to block.

Aberdeen were dominating and for the second game this week were denied a stonewall penalty.

On loan Brighton midfielder Teddy broke through on goal but was brought down by Lee Hamilton.

Referee Alan Muir waved play on.

In the 13th minute Ryan Hedges cut inside from the right flank to shape up space to shoot.

He then opened up his foot and fired a 20 yard drive that was deflected wide.

From the resultant corner Hayes volleyed high and wide from 20 yards at the far side of the penalty area.

There was concern when Jenks was poleaxed in a rash challenge by Hamilton who was booked.

It was a badly timed challenge and Jenks was down for more than a minute to receive treatment but recovered to continue.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 23rd minute when Funso-King Ojo fired in a stinging 25 yard drive.

Keeper Schwake parried at the near post but the ball spun out to the right byline.

Hayes was quick to react when firing a low cross back along the face of goal with the keeper stranded at the near post.

Ryan Hedges, wanted by Blackburn Rovers, was well placed to shoot into goal from 12 yards.

Wanted by a host of top flight clubs across Europe teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay has the most assists of any teenage defender in world football this season.

The 18-year-old nearly added a goal to his arsenal when a low drive from the edge of the box was saved by keeper Shwake in the 30th minute.

English Premier League Manchester United, Leicester City, Leeds United, Tottenham and Southampton all sent scouts to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Moments later Hedges again broke into the penalty area and shot, but his effort went just wide.

Aberdeen were completely dominating possession and dictating the tempo.

In the 36th minute Ojo’s shot from the centre of the penalty box hit the left sided post.

The Dons doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute via a sweeping move.

Ojo initiated the move with a delicate chipped pass to release Hedges down the right side of the penalty area.

Hedges whipped in a cross to Christian Ramirez who rifled in from 10 yards.

It was the 12th goal of the season for the United States international striker.

Aberdeen registered 22 shots at goal a dominant first half.

Edinburgh City failed to muster a single shot, either on or off target.

Half-time: Aberdeen 2 Edinburgh City 0

Aberdeen boss Glass introduced teenage midfielder Connor Barron at half-time for Ross McCrorie.

It was a first team debut for the 19-year-old who was recalled from a loan spell at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts this month.

Barron was a regular starter for Kelty.

On returning to Pittodrie from that loan Barron signed a contract extension until summer 2024.

He is highly rated within Pittodrie and could be the next teen to make a major impact.

In the 53rd minute Hedges fired a 20 yard left footed shot wide of goal.

The woodwork denied Aberdeen in the 66th minute when Ferguson unleashed a superb 30 yard free kick.

Scotland international Ferguson’s effort swerved and then smacked off the underside of the cross-bar.

In the 67th minute Aberdeen captain Scott Brown met a corner kick but his header flew just over the bar.

Aberdeen continued to push on and Jenks unleashed a half volley on the turn from 22 yards that was over.

It should have been 3-0 in the 82nd minute when Ojo cut a pass back from the byline to substitute Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

The goal was gaping and all Emmanuel-Thomas had to do was hit the target.

Somehow he rattled the bar from six yards to miss a glaring opportunity.

In injury time Ferguson made it 3-0 when a corner was cleared as far as the midfielder.

Ferguson sent a looping header beyond the keeper into the far corner.

Full-time: Aberdeen 2 Edinburgh City 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 6; Hayes 7, Bates 6, McCrorie 5 (Barron 46), Ramsay 6, Ferguson 7, Brown 7, Hedges 6 (Gallagher 59), Jenks 6, Ojo 7, Ramirez 6 (Emmanuel-Thomas 73)

Subs: Woods, McGinn, McGeouch, McLennan, Campbell, Kennedy.

EDINBURGH CITY (4-4-2): Schwake 6, Brian 5, Robertson 5 (Crane 48), Hamilton 5 (Reekie 62), Logan 6, Handling 6, Tapping 5, Farrell 5, Murray 5, See 5, McDonald 5.

Subs: Leighfield, Jarron, Boyle, Fraser, Berry.

Referee: Alan Muir

Man of the Match: Funso Ojo

Attendance: 9,019