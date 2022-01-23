Aberdeen’s teenage debutant Connor Barron ready to kick on with first team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Connor Barron is determined his Dons debut will be the first of many appearances.

The 19-year-old made a first team debut when playing the second half of the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Edinburgh City.

Reward for Aberdeen for seeing off the League Two side is an away fifth round tie against Motherwell on the weekend of February 12/13.

Having returned from a loan spell with League Two leaders Kelty Hearts this month Barron said he is “buzzing” to get game time.

He insists he has been taking tips from Scott Brown in training and aims to make a first team impact this season.

Barron is inspired by 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay’s ascent this season – and aims to follow in his footsteps.

Italian Serie A side Bologna are understood to have made a £3.3m bid for Ramsay over the weekend.

Barron said: “I am absolutely buzzing, my chance has come and hopefully it will be the first of many.

“We were very dominant in the game and I felt I went on at the right time.

“It tried to express myself.

“I am buzzing to come back to Aberdeen.

“I feel now is the time for me to kick on.”

Aberdeen coasted through the fourth round tie with Barron slotting into the side seamlessly on his debut.

He said: “We are through to the next round and we don’t stop there.

“We keep going and take every game as it comes.”

Another exciting teenage talent

During a loan spell at Kelty Hearts the teen was a regular starter with the League Two leaders.

Highly rated within Pittodrie, on his return from the loan Barron signed a contract extension until summer 2024.

He hopes to be the latest to progress through the Pittodrie youth system to make a major impact in the game.

Scotland international Scott McKenna came through the system and left for Nottingham Forest in a club record £3m transfer in September £3m but Bologna have made a higher bid for Ramsay

Barron said: “I take a lot of inspiration from Scott and Calvin.

“The pathway is there to go when the opportunity is right and you are ready for it.

“Talking about inspiration, we have Scott Brown and Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) in the middle of the park.

“There are a lot of big names to take advice off and learn from.

“I am enjoying every minute of being involved.”

Ready to battle for game time

With Ferguson and Brown regular first team starters in midfield Barron accepts he faces a battle to get regular game time.

Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo and Dean Campbell also occupy central midfield.

It is a battle the teenager is ready for.

He said: “I got 15 games (at Kelty) and I felt the time was right for me to come back and push on.

“One of the things about me going to Kelty was that Kevin Thomson (manager) was there and they were a side who wanted to play football.

“That sold it for me and I went to Kelty.

“They are a good footballing side with a lot of experienced players.

“I have learned a lot from them and I feel I have come back a better player

“He (manager Stephen Glass) knows what I can do.

“There is that trust there and it is up to me to go and show I can do it on the pitch.

“I need to continue working hard in training and to take it from there.”

Valuable tips from Scott Brown

Barron has also been taking valuable tips from influential club captain Scott Brown.

The 36-year-old has won 23 trophies during his club career and is also a former Scotland captain.

He said: “When he feels I need to do something better he will give me a little tip or two.

“He has been great.

“I will listen to everybody and take it on board.

“It has been great so far.

“Scott sets demands on the whole team but that is just the type of person he is.

“It has had a massive benefit and long may it continue.”