Niall McGinn set to exit Aberdeen to sign for Dundee on 18-month contract

Winger Niall McGinn is set to bring his near 10-year association with Aberdeen to an end by signing for Dundee.

Northern Ireland international McGinn, 34, is expected to pen an 18-month contract with the Dens Park club.

McGinn joined Aberdeen in July 2012 and netted 87 goals for the Dons.

He left for a short spell to join Gwangju in South Korea in summer 2017.

However, he returned to Aberdeen six months later.

A League Cup winner with the Dons in 2014, McGinn racked up almost 350 appearances for Aberdeen.

Capped 67 times by Northern Ireland, he is set to exit Pittodrie in the search for regular game time.

McGinn has started only two games this season for Aberdeen, with another nine appearances off the bench.