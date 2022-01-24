Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Confirmed: Niall McGinn exits Aberdeen to sign for Dundee on 18-month contract

By Sean Wallace
January 24, 2022, 7:16 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 9:57 pm
Niall McGinn in action.
Niall McGinn has left Aberdeen to join fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Dons from Celtic in the summer of 2012, departed Pittodrie after having his contract cancelled.

The 67-times capped Northern Ireland international has joined Dundee on an 18-month deal and will go straight into the Dens Park squad for their game against St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

McGinn, signed by Craig Brown almost 10 years ago, broke the 20-goal barrier in his first season at the club in the 2012-13 season and went on to help the Dons win the League Cup in 2014.

McGinn left the Dons at the end of the 2016-17 season to sign for South Korean club Gwangju, but returned to the Dons in January 2018.

Dons manager Stephen Glass said: “Niall has been an outstanding servant to the club during his two spells here at Pittodrie.

“He is now at an important stage of his career where he wants the opportunity to play every week and unfortunately, we are not in a position to offer him that at the moment.

“I’ve no doubt Niall’s determination will prove him a success at his next club, and he goes with our very best wishes.”

Niall McGinn in action against Hibernian.
McGinn made 358 appearances for the Dons, of which 299 were starts.

He scored 87 goals putting him in 15th position on the all-time AFC appearance list and 19th in the Dons goal charts.

