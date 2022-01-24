Confirmed: Niall McGinn exits Aberdeen to sign for Dundee on 18-month contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Niall McGinn has left Aberdeen to join fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Dons from Celtic in the summer of 2012, departed Pittodrie after having his contract cancelled.

The 67-times capped Northern Ireland international has joined Dundee on an 18-month deal and will go straight into the Dens Park squad for their game against St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

McGinn, signed by Craig Brown almost 10 years ago, broke the 20-goal barrier in his first season at the club in the 2012-13 season and went on to help the Dons win the League Cup in 2014.

McGinn left the Dons at the end of the 2016-17 season to sign for South Korean club Gwangju, but returned to the Dons in January 2018.

Dons manager Stephen Glass said: “Niall has been an outstanding servant to the club during his two spells here at Pittodrie.

“He is now at an important stage of his career where he wants the opportunity to play every week and unfortunately, we are not in a position to offer him that at the moment.

“I’ve no doubt Niall’s determination will prove him a success at his next club, and he goes with our very best wishes.”

McGinn made 358 appearances for the Dons, of which 299 were starts.

He scored 87 goals putting him in 15th position on the all-time AFC appearance list and 19th in the Dons goal charts.