Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen target loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport

By Sean Wallace
January 29, 2022, 4:07 pm
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport in January 2022.
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport in January 2022.

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in a loan for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport.

The Dons are understood to be looking into the potential of a loan for the 23-year-old.

Davenport has played 10 times for the Championship outfit this season but has not featured since November.

Midfielder Davenport came through the youth ranks at Manchester City.

As one player potentially comes in from Blackburn one is set to exit for the Championship club.

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges in action against St Mirren.

Hedges travels down to Blackburn

Attacker Ryan Hedges travelled down to Blackburn yesterday to undergo a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee of £200,000 plus add-ons.

That will see Hedges move to Blackburn on a permanent deal.

Blackburn had previously planned to sign Hedges, 26, on  a pre-contract that would have seen him arrive at Ewood Park in the summer.

However confirmation winger Dilan Markanday is ruled out for the rest of the season by injury prompted Blackburn to push forward plans to sign Hedges.

Ryan Hedges scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Edinburgh City at Pittodrie.

Hedges’ contract with Aberdeen was set to expire at the end of the season.

The Dons offered the attacker  a bumper package in a bid to get him to commit his future.

However he did not sign the new deal and rather than lose Hedges for nothing in the summer the Dons have opted to cash in now.

The deal also includes an add-on fee if Blackburn win promotion to the English Premier League.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal