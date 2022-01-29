Aberdeen target loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in a loan for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport.

The Dons are understood to be looking into the potential of a loan for the 23-year-old.

Davenport has played 10 times for the Championship outfit this season but has not featured since November.

Midfielder Davenport came through the youth ranks at Manchester City.

As one player potentially comes in from Blackburn one is set to exit for the Championship club.

Hedges travels down to Blackburn

Attacker Ryan Hedges travelled down to Blackburn yesterday to undergo a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee of £200,000 plus add-ons.

That will see Hedges move to Blackburn on a permanent deal.

Blackburn had previously planned to sign Hedges, 26, on a pre-contract that would have seen him arrive at Ewood Park in the summer.

However confirmation winger Dilan Markanday is ruled out for the rest of the season by injury prompted Blackburn to push forward plans to sign Hedges.

Hedges’ contract with Aberdeen was set to expire at the end of the season.

The Dons offered the attacker a bumper package in a bid to get him to commit his future.

However he did not sign the new deal and rather than lose Hedges for nothing in the summer the Dons have opted to cash in now.

The deal also includes an add-on fee if Blackburn win promotion to the English Premier League.