Former Aberdeen and Inverness Caley Thistle defender Kevin McNaughton thanks well-wishers for support

By Sean Wallace
January 31, 2022, 10:14 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 10:52 am
Kevin McNaughton.
Kevin McNaughton.

Former Aberdeen and Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Kevin McNaughton has thanked well-wishers for their support.

A series of messages posted by retired defender McNaughton on social media sparked concern last Thursday morning, with the 39-year-old subsequently traced safe and well.

McNaughton’s posts on Twitter prompted widespread messages of support from fans, football figures and clubs across the United Kingdom.

Former clubs Aberdeen and Cardiff City sent messages of support.

Former Scotland international McNaughton thanked well-wishers via Twitter on Sunday night.

He wrote: “Just a quick message to say thank you for the support over the last few days from everyone, can’t really put into words how much it has meant.”

 

Dundee-born McNaughton began his career with Aberdeen where he emerged through the club’s youth ranks.

He went on to make 202 appearances for Aberdeen before securing a transfer to Cardiff City.

McNaughton would go on to make 292 appearances for Cardiff.

The defender played in the 2012 League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Cardiff lost 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

McNaughton was also a pivotal part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the English Premier League in 2013.

He was capped four times for Scotland.

Following a successful career at Cardiff he also played for Bolton, Wigan, Inverness and Forfar.

