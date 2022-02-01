Aberdeen fought until late in the January window to sign a striker, says boss Stephen Glass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he tried to sign a striker during the January transfer window.

Glass confirmed the club were working late in the window to land a centre-forward.

However they were unable to seal a deal to sign a striker before the window slammed shut on Monday night.

United States international Christian Ramirez is the only recognised out and out striker at Pittodrie.

Glass insists the Reds only wanted to sign a quality striker and would not move just to beef up numbers.

Aberdeen delivered just three signings in January and have been criticised by fans for their transfer business in the window.

The Dons were held 1-1 at Ross County – with left back Jonny Hayes netting.

Glass said: “We would have liked to get another centre forward in.

“We were working late to try and get it done, but when you are doing that it is important you get the right people in.

“It is very, very easy to make a mistake.

“You don’t want to handicap yourself until the summer because some players don’t want to move until the summer.

“It is important to get the right people in and to add quality if they are going to come.

“If it is not there then it is best not to do it.”

‘An unhappy player with an agent driving an agenda’

Aberdeen secured only Vicente Besuijen, Dante Polvara and Adam Montgomery in the transfer window.

Dutch winger Besuijen made his debut in Dingwall with Montgomery an unused substitute.

Polvara is currently sidelined.

Glass said the only player the Reds lost in January that was a regular starter was Ryan Hedges who transferred to Blackburn.

He insisted Hedges was an ‘unhappy player with an agent driving an agenda to get out of the club’.

Glass said: “I think if we produced Vicente on the last day of the window then everybody would have been delighted.

“We know we would have liked to get another centre forward in but we are pleased with what we did and keep a hold of what we have.

“The only one who was starting games for us was Ryan Hedges, who was an unhappy player with an agent driving an agenda to get out of the club.

“It is best for the club to let him go.

“We haven’t suffered too badly although we would have liked to add another centre forward.”

Frustration at conceding goal

Aberdeen grabbed the lead early in the second half through Hayes.

However Ross Callachan netted five minutes later to deny the Reds a win.

Aberdeen have won just twice in 12 away Premiership games this season.

Glass said: “For our goal it was a good ball from Scott (Brown) into an area we looked at.

“Jonny’s finish was top class, it came off the far post and the keeper was never going to get it.

“We started the second half pretty well but didn’t look after a basic throw in.

“We tried to keep them on one side but we allowed them to get out.

“it was a decent block in the first place from McCrorie and the lad hit a good finish from the outside of the box.

“I think we could have done better on a defensive side for that.