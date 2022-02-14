Paul Third: All eyes on Aberdeen players to rally – with Stephen Glass no longer there to protect them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: All eyes on Aberdeen players to rally – with Stephen Glass no longer there to protect them

By Paul Third
February 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Fans will be looking to the players to respond following their manager's dismissal
Could I have done more? It is a question which every Aberdeen player will be mulling over following manager Stephen Glass’ dismissal yesterday.

Glass had to go. It is an inescapable truth. The team has been eliminated early from both cup competitions and is languishing in ninth place in the Scottish Premiership.

There was precious little in the way of evidence to suggest there was cause for optimism some remarkable reversal in fortune was forthcoming.

Fans’ patience snapped following cup exit

The patience of the supporters finally snapped at Fir Park on Saturday following the club’s 2-1 loss to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup, and it was the manager and players who bore the brunt of the anger as they made their way back to the dressing room.

Glass, as has been the case all season, has been the players’ shield in all of this. He is the one who has faced questions about the results, performances and his future all season.

That buffer around the Pittodrie dressing room has now been removed. There is no under pressure manager anymore to take the flak.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell.

To the bitter end, Glass was defiant, insisting he would not quit. It was a brave and commendable stance, but ultimately all it did was force his chairman’s hand.

Dave Cormack will have taken no pleasure on delivering the news following the Fir Park loss – but if there is one crumb of comfort for the chairman following his return to Scotland, it is that he has made the right decision.

Now the deed has been done all eyes in the Pittodrie boardroom will be on stepping up the search for a replacement.

In the meantime, the spotlight on events on the pitch now shines firmly on the players.

How will players react to manager’s sacking?

Forget Neil Simpson and Barry Robson’s coaching credentials for a second. The interim managers are basically holding the fort with somebody else’s team.

All they can do is try to put out the best team they think they can pick, starting with tomorrow’s visit of St Johnstone.

Aberdeen fans will be looking to captain Scott Brown to lead the team’s recovery

But, once the whistle is blown at 7.45pm, the fans will be watching their team and they will be looking for something to convince them this side can still rally.

Rightly or wrongly the proverbial slate has been wiped clean. Tomorrow night represents a fresh start for all and sundry.

The fans need their players to show they can grasp that second chance. If not for themselves, then for those who have followed home and away all season and more often than not been left disappointed.

No knights in shining armour riding to Aberdeen’s rescue

Glass has gone, but the problems facing the Dons still remain. There is no transfer window to bail them out or a long list of free agents lining up to save the day.

The club’s hopes of stopping a dismal season from becoming a fight for survival hinge on those same players finding a sense of purpose and form which has only been present fleetingly.

The lack of consistency is why Aberdeen are closer to the bottom of the table than they are to Hearts, who are in third.

That same lack of consistency is why fans fear a worrying campaign will reach a new alarming level if the Dons lose to relegation-threatened St Johnstone tomorrow.

Perhaps the players should be asking themselves a different question, namely: ‘What can I do to help?’

That question is about to be answered in the weeks ahead.

