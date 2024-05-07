Willie Miller: Skipper Graeme Shinnie remains key to Aberdeen despite being dropped to bench

Captain Graeme Shinnie remains a hugely important player for Aberdeen despite dropping to the bench at the weekend.

A few eyebrows will perhaps have been raised when Shinnie was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone after returning from suspension.

But it shows even the captain’s position isn’t secure if strong performances have been delivered by other players in his absence – it always good to have that competitive edge to the squad.

However, I fully expect Shinnie to return to the starting line-up for the Premiership trip to Hibs on Sunday.

Shinnie is a major cog in the Aberdeen machine.

I don’t think being on the bench was any slight on Shinnie, as it was because the team had done so well in the two games he missed through suspension.

The club captain was suspended for the thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic at Hampden.

He also missed the 1-0 win over Motherwell in the Premiership.

You need some loyalty to a starting line-up who have performed so well.

Shinnie will be big enough and respectful enough to acknowledge that is the case.

I’m sure there will have been conversations about that situation as well.

It has been an unpredictable season with some poor performances in the league.

When some momentum builds as it has done recently, then you have to give the nod to the players who have performed well.

There was a nod to the recent good performances with Shinnie on the bench, but you have to remember the captain has played a major role this season. And he will play a major role going forward.

The sensible option would be to get Shinnie back in the starting line-up against Hibs as long as he is feeling fit and at the top of his game.

I don’t see any reason for him not to get that starting slot back – but that is down to interim manager Peter Leven and you have to respect any decision he makes.

Aberdeen delivered a vital win against St Johnstone despite the shock of Leven being hospitalised on the eve of the game to undergo an emergency procedure.

Under-18s coach Scott Anderson came into the fold and did a good job.

Hopefully Leven is now on the mend.

He will want to get back involved as soon as possible.

Leven deserves tremendous credit for the way he has turned around the Dons’ fortunes since taking on the interim role.

It was a difficult situation for him when he was pitched in after Neil Warnock left in March.

But he has seen it through well.

Leven has led them to an unbeaten Premiership run and the Reds are also far stronger in defence.

The victory over St Johnstone officially ended any chance of being dragged into a relegation play-off scrap.

Aberdeen are 10 points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three games remaining.

I had been saying for the last few games that I didn’t see Aberdeen being dragged into that relegation danger.

Aberdeen have been far stronger in the Premiership campaign under the guidance of Leven.

They have been very secure defensively in the league recently with four clean sheets in the last six Premiership games.

When you take the players’ individual levels and put them into the group, there is enough quality there.

The Premiership campaign has been very disappointing as the Dons will see it out in the bottom six.

It is a situation the club do not want to be in, but I believe there is still quality within the squad.

New manager Jimmy Thelin, currently at Swedish side Elfsborg, will take over that squad for next season.

Junior Hoilett deserves a new deal

Aberdeen should seriously consider signing winger Junior Hoillet on a new contract.

Hoilett’s short-term contract expires at the end of the season and the winger has indicated he would be open to staying at Pittodrie.

The winger is 33, but his performances have been very high and I believe a one-year contract extension would be a very positive move.

Holiett’s deliveries and set-pieces have been excellent.

He was very unfortunate in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone when a free-kick hit the bar.

Hoilett’s general play has been impressive.

On the evidence of what he has delivered at Aberdeen, I think the club will be looking at a new deal very closely.

Obviously new manager Jimmy Thelin has still to come in and he will make his mind up about players.

Whether that will be a barrier or not to Hoilett getting a new deal I don’t know.

But Hoilett’s performances are delivering a strong case for him to stay at Pittodrie for next season.