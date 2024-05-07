Willie Miller: Skipper Graeme Shinnie remains key to Aberdeen despite being dropped to bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Skipper Graeme Shinnie remains key to Aberdeen despite being dropped to bench

Aberdeen legend Miller on captain Graeme Shinnie's predicament, interim boss Peter Leven's hospitalisation and winger Junior Hoilett's potential new deal.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Captain Graeme Shinnie remains a hugely important player for Aberdeen despite dropping to the bench at the weekend.

A few eyebrows will perhaps have been raised when Shinnie was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone after returning from suspension.

But it shows even the captain’s position isn’t secure if strong performances have been delivered by other players in his absence – it always good to have that competitive edge to the squad.

However, I fully expect Shinnie to return to the starting line-up for the Premiership trip to Hibs on Sunday.

Shinnie is a major cog in the Aberdeen machine.

Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

I don’t think being on the bench was any slight on Shinnie, as it was because the team had done so well in the two games he missed through suspension.

The club captain was suspended for the thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic at Hampden.

He also missed the 1-0 win over Motherwell in the Premiership.

You need some loyalty to a starting line-up who have performed so well.

Shinnie will be big enough and respectful enough to acknowledge that is the case.

I’m sure there will have been conversations about that situation as well.

It has been an unpredictable season with some poor performances in the league.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team-mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team-mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

When some momentum builds as it has done recently, then you have to give the nod to the players who have performed well.

There was a nod to the recent good performances with Shinnie on the bench, but you have to remember the captain has played a major role this season. And he will play a major role going forward.

The sensible option would be to get Shinnie back in the starting line-up against Hibs as long as he is feeling fit and at the top of his game.

I don’t see any reason for him not to get that starting slot back – but that is down to  interim manager Peter Leven and you have to respect any decision he makes.

Aberdeen delivered a vital win against St Johnstone despite the shock of Leven being hospitalised on the eve of the game to undergo an emergency procedure.

Under-18s coach Scott Anderson came into the fold and did a good job.

Hopefully Leven is now on the mend.

He will want to get back involved as soon as possible.

Leven deserves tremendous credit for the way he has turned around the Dons’ fortunes since taking on the interim role.

It was a difficult situation for him when he was pitched in after Neil Warnock left in March.

But he has seen it through well.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Leven has led them to an unbeaten Premiership run and the Reds are also far stronger in defence.

The victory over St Johnstone officially ended any chance of being dragged into a relegation play-off scrap.

Aberdeen are 10 points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three games remaining.

I had been saying for the last few games that I didn’t see Aberdeen being dragged into that relegation danger.

Aberdeen have been far stronger in the Premiership campaign under the guidance of Leven.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

They have been very secure defensively in the league recently with four clean sheets in the last six Premiership games.

When you take the players’ individual levels and put them into the group, there is enough quality there.

The Premiership campaign has been very disappointing as the Dons will see it out in the bottom six.

It is a situation the club do not want to be in, but I believe there is still quality within the squad.

New manager Jimmy Thelin, currently at Swedish side Elfsborg, will take over that squad for next season.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Junior Hoilett deserves a new deal

Aberdeen should seriously consider signing winger Junior Hoillet on a new contract.

Hoilett’s short-term contract expires at the end of the season and the winger has indicated he would be open to staying at Pittodrie.

The winger is 33, but his performances have been very high and I believe a one-year contract extension would be a very positive move.

Holiett’s deliveries and set-pieces have been excellent.

St Johnstone's Ryan MGowan and Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone’s Ryan MGowan and Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS.

He was very unfortunate in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone when a free-kick hit the bar.

Hoilett’s general play has been impressive.

On the evidence of what he has delivered at Aberdeen, I think the club will be looking at a new deal very closely.

Obviously new manager Jimmy Thelin has still to come in and he will make his mind up about players.

Whether that will be a barrier or not to Hoilett getting a new deal I don’t know.

But Hoilett’s performances are delivering a strong case for him to stay at Pittodrie for next season.

Conversation