Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen confident new boss Jim Goodwin can kick-start a winning streak

Winger Vicente Besuijen is confident Aberdeen can deliver a winning run this season under new boss Jim Goodwin.

The Dons are still waiting for a first Premiership victory in 2022 and have dropped to ninth in the table following Saturday’s draw at home to Dundee United.

However, in a tightly-congested top-flight, the Reds are only three points behind fourth-placed Hibs

New gaffer Goodwin has overseen two draws since replacing Stephen Glass.

Besuijen reckons the Reds are creating chances under the new gaffer and will soon start converting them to wins to rocket up the table.

He said: “I am proud of the team.

“That (performance against Dundee United) is how we should play every game, 100 percent.

“Sometimes the goals go in and other times it is difficult to score. That is football.

“However, I think if we continue to do this we will get there.”

Pittodrie return for legend Sir Alex

The 1-1 draw with Dundee United at the weekend celebrated the glorious past of the club and also pointed towards the future.

It was Goodwin’s first game in the Pittodrie dugout, having arrived from St Mirren as replacement for Glass.

Legendary Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also at Pittodrie to watch the New Firm derby.

The Dons had unveiled a statue to commemorate Sir Alex at the stadium the day before kick off.

With Sir Alex watching the action and Pittodrie sold out the pressure was on to deliver a win.

However, the Reds endured a nightmare start when conceding after only four minutes, via a converted Marc McNulty penalty.

Besuijen praises Dons’ fighting spirit

After suffering that early set-back, Besuijen praised the fight and character displayed by the Dons.

The winger was pivotal in the equaliser in the 16th minute when his 18-yard shot was parried by keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Matty Kennedy fired in the rebound from close range, which deflected off Ryan Edwards for an own goal.

Besuijen insists the Reds’ performance should have been rewarded with a first Premiership win of 2022.

He said: “After falling behind, we fought as a team, which was amazing.

“We started the first five minutes not that good.

“After that we fought as a team to come back.

“We had a lot of opportunities to score and sometimes you need to be lucky.

“In the second half, we also created chances, were secure and I thought we would get the win.”

Winger ‘hungry’ for upcoming games

Besuijen was signed from Dutch second tier side ADO Den Haag on a four-and-a-half-year deal during the January transfer window.

He has started both games under new boss Goodwin, the New Firm derby and a 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

Netherlands U19 international Besuijen netted in that draw against Motherwell at Fir Park.

It was the first time the winger had netted for the Dons and also the first goal of the Goodwin era at Aberdeen.

A regular first team starter since signing in January Besuijen is relishing the fight to move back up the table.

Aberdeen now face a tough away double header this week, beginning with a trip to third-placed Hearts on Wednesday.

The Tynecastle club are 14 points ahead of Aberdeen.

Goodwin’s Dons then face defending Premiership champions Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Besuijen said: “I’m looking forward to the next games. We will be hungry.”