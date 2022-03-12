Dons boss Jim Goodwin: Still time for Aberdeen to turn their season around

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes his side can still turn their season around.

The Dons find themselves the rank outsiders in what has become a seven-horse race for the three places in the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

Just one point separates fourth-placed Hibernian and St Mirren, who are in ninth, with the Dons four points adrift of Ross County, the occupants of sixth place.

With three games remaining to rescue an underwhelming season new manager Goodwin is refusing to give up hope.

He said: “There is still time to turn it around and we need to win games as soon as possible.

“It is going to be extremely difficult but we have to approach these remaining games in the right mindset.

“The level of consistency is the important part for me. We had a decent performance against Dundee United and didn’t back it up at Hearts.

“We were much better at Ibrox but I suppose those games showed why the club is in the position it is.

“We’ve shown in glimpses we’re capable of being a good team but good teams do it week in, week out.

“We haven’t done that for the majority of the season. We have to try to finish this campaign in a really positive manner.”

Dons are at the wrong end of the table

Aberdeen have the toughest task of the top six challengers as they bid to make up a four-point deficit in the final three games.

The wait for a first win since his arrival three weeks ago continues following draws with Motherwell and Dundee United and defeats at Hearts and Rangers.

But the attitude and commitment of the players since moving to the club has given Goodwin cause for optimism his side can mount a late rally.

He said: “I think we’re at the wrong end of the table but we’ve got time to put things right and hopefully we can do that.

“Every team has their little periods where things aren’t good quite right. Unfortunately, Aberdeen have been in that position of late.

“But I’ve seen plenty of commitment, work rate and endeavour to go and work with for the next few weeks and months ahead.

“There is no window coming up, there are no transfers going to be done, no free agents who jump out at me that I think could improve the squad.

“We’re going to work best we can with what we’ve got available to us. As I’ve said, I think it’s a very good competitive squad.

“The attitude and application of the players has been exceptional. That’s all you ask for as a manager.”

Expectations high despite difficult campaign

It has been nine years since Aberdeen last played the post-split matches in the bottom half of the division.

With European football having been a regular fixture for the Dons for eight years in a row Goodwin knows the expectations at the club he now works at.

He said: “I knew the magnitude of the club. I know the history and the fanbase they’ve got.

“The professionalism behind the scenes, the level of support that I’ve been given has been quite incredible. There’s obviously far more resources here, as you’d expect.

“It’s a great facility at Cormack Park. It’s one of the state of the art facilities in the country and I’m very lucky to be to be coming through those doors every day.

“It’s just the level of professionalism that has stood out the most for me and just the willingness and desire of everyone around me to make everything ticked off.

“All I need to focus and concentrate on is the football side of things, making sure I’ve got players as fit and well-organised as possible so I can have the biggest out come on results on a Saturday.

“That’s why we have to remain as relaxed and calm as possible but also be aware of the necessity of picking up wins, getting points on the board and closing the gap on the teams above us.”