One down, two to go for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has set his side the challenge of reaching 41 points at the split.

The Dons picked up their first league win of 2022 with a 3-1 victory against Hibernian at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The result takes the Dons to 35 points, within two points of a top six place and four points from securing a place in European football next season.

Four points may be enough for Aberdeen against Dundee and Ross County but Goodwin is demanding a maximum return.

He said: “If we go and win the next two games it will put us on 41 points which might just be enough but we’ll still need one or two favours.

“The top three teams have been the best teams in the country.

“But there has been a real lack of consistency from every other team in the league.

“A team of our size with the squad we have and the quality available to us shouldn’t be in this position.

“But we can put it right and restore some pride.

“Two wins is the aim. I don’t want to think about four points being enough.

“I told the players beforehand we can’t affect what happened before today’s game – but we can have a real impact on how the season pans out.

“We can go some way to making amends and giving the supporters that bit of pride back in our team.”

Ferguson led by example after showing nerves of steel

Lewis Ferguson’s two penalties made it 14 goals for the season for the midfielder.

Goodwin was delighted to see the 22 year-old cap a fine display with his double after missing his last penalty in the 2-0 loss at Hearts earlier this month.

He said: “Lewis deserves special mention because it takes a lot of courage to step up there in front of a big crowd having missed your previous penalty.

“But he showed a lot of guts which is what you need at a club of this size, you need big characters, we speak about it all the time.

“The crowd here demands success and you have got to handle that and Lewis is the type of player who enjoys the big occasion, and he stepped up and dispatched the penalty kicks.”

Goodwin delighted by dominant display

Aberdeen had to come from behind to beat the Hibees after Calvin Ramsay’s unfortunate own goal gave the visitors the lead but Goodwin insists the win was a just reward for his side’s efforts at Pittodrie.

Hibs finished the game with 10 men after Ryan Porteous was sent off for his challenge on Ross McCrorie which led to the Dons’ second penalty of the game.

But Goodwin said: “No doubt people will talk about the sending off and the fact Hibs went down to 10 men.

“But I thought 11 v 11 we were by far the better team. Hibs have had plaudits the last few months about how they are playing the game but I thought we completely dominated for large periods.

“The lads did everything that was asked of them and showed courage at the right times.

“There is still lots of improvement, we’re not getting carried away.

“We’re still in a terrible position in the league, but as I said we have time to turn it around and we look forward to the next game against Dundee.”