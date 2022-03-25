Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay sets sights on senior Scotland call-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay has set his sights on breaking into the senior Scotland squad after a stellar year.

Ramsay, who started for Scotland under-21s in the game against Turkey on Friday night, hopes his impressive Dons form will have him knocking on the door for a full cap.

The right-back has earned rave reviews for his performances this season and was called up to the under-21s for the first time in September. He has represented his country at under-16 and under-17 level.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has shown he is willing to give young players a chance if they impress at club level, with Aaron Hickey following Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour in joining the senior squad.

That remains a big goal of Ramsay’s in the months ahead.

“Growing up as a kid that’s all you want to do – play for your club and then play for Scotland,” said Ramsay. “It’s a dream come true really and hopefully I can play well for the 21s and push on to the senior squad.

.@RansomFA caught up with Scotland's latest stand-out full-back, Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay ⤵️ Watch the U21 Euro 2023 qualifying game between Scotland and Turkey live on @BBCScotland, @BBCiPlayer & BBC Sport website from 6.55pm tonight 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/Bdb7tVPvZT — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 25, 2022

“With Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, they’re arguably some of the best full-backs in the world at the minute. Right-back is strong as well but there’s a pathway there for any position. If you’re good enough, you’ll get the call.

“It’s all about working hard and if you’re playing at your club, I’m sure you’ll get that chance. Hopefully I continue playing well and eventually get that call-up.”

It has been a breakthrough campaign for the 18-year-old, with his performances attracting interest from English and European sides.

But representing his hometown club remains a huge honour, even if he originally asked to go out on loan this season before Stephen Glass handed him a starting chance.

“It’s massive, it means everything,” added Ramsay. “Obviously I’ve been there since I was nine years old, came up all the way through the youth academy wanting to play for Aberdeen when I was older.

“To actually be doing it is amazing. It’s all I’ve wanted to do.

“At the start of the season I didn’t think I’d play. I actually went to speak to Neil Simpson, who’s in charge of the loans, and said I wanted to play first-team football so would I be able to get a loan.

“He was like ‘there’s only four weeks until the start of the season, just go in and train hard’. That’s what I did and a week before the start of the season the manager pulled me into his office and he was like ‘how do you think you’ve trained?’

“I thought I did alright and he told me I’d worked my way into the starting team. I couldn’t believe it to be honest. As soon as he said that, I knew this was my chance to prove myself and keep myself in that starting 11.

“We need to try get into the top six. That’s all the players’ aims. But just playing first-team football is the main thing. Then hopefully the call-up to the senior squad.”