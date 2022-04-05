Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants top six place to repay ‘sensational’ support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes he can repay the ‘sensational’ backing from the Red Army by leading the Dons to the top six of the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Despite a poor season, the Dons support have stuck with their team with more than 3,500 fans packing out Dens Park in Dundee on Saturday.

Aberdeen were unable to reward their loyalty with a win which would have put their top-six hopes firmly in their own hands as the match ended 2-2.

The draw has taken Aberdeen’s fate out of their own hands as they need to beat Ross County at Pittodrie on Saturday and hope Hibernian fail to beat Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

The support shown by the fans in the club’s time of need has not gone unnoticed by the new manager.

Goodwin said: “The fans have been sensational.

“The fans have been brilliant since we came in and you wouldn’t believe we are sitting in the position we are when you see the backing we’ve had.

“It’s incredible, I really can’t believe the crowd we had with us.

“There are a number of teams in our league who would struggle to get that for a home game never mind on the road.

“Saturday gave me a real understanding of the size of this club and the manner they got behind us was absolutely brilliant.

“I wish we could have sent them away with all three points but hopefully they can come out and support us again and we can get three points and claim a place in the top six.”

Dons must do their job before worrying about results elsewhere

Aberdeen’s precarious top six hopes ensure a nervous afternoon awaits at Pittodrie where visitors Ross County can also pip the Dons to a top half finish.

Victory for the Staggies coupled with a Hearts win at Tynecastle will consign both Hibs and the Dons, who finished third and fourth respectively last season, to the bottom six of the league.

With St Johnstone digging in as they look to haul themselves out of the relegation play-off a nervy finale could be in store for those in the bottom half of the top flight but Goodwin is remaining positive.

He said: “We still do believe there is that possibility of top six. It’s an outside chance and we are relying on teams to drop points.

“We are still in it but we are relying on favours. We’re still there, we’ve got to pick ourselves up and have another good working week.

“We have to make sure we do the job we can do which is beat Ross County.

“I just want to focus on the Ross County game and hope a victory is enough to secure top six. The Edinburgh derby is always a feisty affair so we’ll see how it pans out.

“I hope Hearts do us a favour but we have to remain focused on the job at hand. The simple fact of the matter is we have to go and win our game then hope the result can go in our favour elsewhere.”