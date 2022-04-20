Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign ‘big characters’ who can handle pressure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign ‘big characters’ who can handle the pressure of playing for Aberdeen.

Set to oversee a summer rebuild Goodwin insists character will be as important as talent in any signing target he moves for.

He wants players who are made of the right stuff to play for Aberdeen.

Signing targets must have the correct mindset and be able to handle the weight of expectation that comes with playing for the Reds.

To ensure signing targets tick those boxes Goodwin will research their character.

That will be a pivotal part of the manager’s summer signing strategy as he works to bring success back to Pittodrie.

Goodwin said: “It’s not just about the ability on the pitch.

“You need to be a big character to play at a big club like Aberdeen.

“You need to be able to handle that level of expectation.

“It’s not for everybody.

“So, we have to make sure the ones we bring in can live up to that expectation.

“That is a big part of what we do.”

Searching Europe for signing targets

Goodwin recently confirmed he has been given a ‘very competitive’ budget by the Pittodrie board to finance the rebuild.

The Dons gaffer is scouring the leagues of Europe in the bid to secure signings.

Goodwin, Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray and Director of Football Steven Gunn are leading the signing search.

A rebuild is needed because Aberdeen will play out the season in the bottom six of the Premiership for the first time since 2013.

A run of qualifying for Europe over eight successive seasons is also over.

Players leaving have been informed

Boss Goodwin has already started the rebuild by informing all the players with no Pittodrie future they will leave at the end of the season.

The decisions were made early to allow players enough time to source new clubs.

Long serving defender Andy Considine is one of the players set to leave at the end of the season.

A contract offer for Considine, 35, was taken off the table after talks broke down.

The contracts of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Mikey Devlin were recently terminated.

Veteran midfielder Scott Brown, 36, also left the club last month to concentrate on his coaching career.

Brown, who had captained the Dons, had been part of former manager Stephen Glass’ coaching team.

The need for a summer squad rebuild

Goodwin will this summer bid to strengthen a squad that has underperformed all campaign with just nine wins in 33 Premiership matches.

Aberdeen have registered just five clean sheets in 42 games in all competitions this season.

The away form has been atrocious with just two wins in 17 Premiership games on the road.

It is the second worse away form in the top flight.

Only Dundee, rock bottom of the Premiership, have a poorer return.

Goodwin will oversee a reconstruction in the upcoming transfer window in the build to get Aberdeen back on track next season.

Research on the mindset of targets

To be part of that rebuild players must not only tick boxes on the pitch.

The Dons boss insists they must also have the right personality to play for a team with the pressure and expectation of Aberdeen.

Goodwin’s research is not just on a signing target’s performances on the pitch, but how they will be off it.

He wants to know their character, mindset, how they will be on the training ground.

All vital pieces of the puzzle when moving for a player.

Goodwin said: “It’s also about what kind of mindset players have.

“What kind of person they are going to be around the training ground.

“I get as many references as I can from people I trust within the game that have worked with these individuals in the past.

“That is a big part of our recruitment policy.

“I have had good in depth conversations with Darren Mowbray and Steven Gunn about the types of profile that I want to bring to the club.

“About the types of personalities.”