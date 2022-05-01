Scott Brown linked to Fleetwood Town job; Liverpool step up Calvin Ramsay pursuit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Fleetwood Town.

The English club retained their League One status on Saturday after finishing 20th, surviving on goal difference.

Former Dons captain Brown is a free agent after leaving the Dons in March and is reportedly under consideration by Fleetwood, who have been managed by interim boss Stephen Crainey following the departure of Simon Grayson in November.

Former Celtic player Crainey was appointed head coach for the rest of the season in December.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly confident they will win the race for Dons defender Calvin Ramsay.

Leeds United are preparing a move for the 18 year-old right back, who was named SFWA young player of the year but the Reds are confident they can lure the Scottish under-21 international to Anfield.

Ramsay, who cites Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player he tries to emulate, was first linked with a move Merseyside last month and has again been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, the teenager insists his focus remains on ending the season on a positive note with Aberdeen.

Speaking after he collected his SFWA award last week Ramsay said: “There has been quite a few clubs linked with me, in January as well.

“But, for me, I’m still an Aberdeen player, I’ve still got to focus on the four games left this season and keep putting in good performances if I can get myself back in the team.

“In the summer, we’ll see where it takes me.”