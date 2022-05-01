Scott Brown linked to Fleetwood Town job; Liverpool step up Calvin Ramsay pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen FC

Scott Brown linked to Fleetwood Town job; Liverpool step up Calvin Ramsay pursuit

By Paul Third
May 1, 2022, 10:33 am
Former Dons captain Scott Brown
Former Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Fleetwood Town.

The English club retained their League One status on Saturday after finishing 20th, surviving on goal difference.

Former Dons captain Brown is a free agent after leaving the Dons in March and is reportedly under consideration by Fleetwood, who have been managed by interim boss Stephen Crainey following the departure of Simon Grayson in November.

Former Celtic player Crainey was appointed head coach for the rest of the season in December.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly confident they will win the race for Dons defender Calvin Ramsay.

SFWA SPFL Young Player of the Year Calvin Ramsay. Photo by Steve Welsh

Leeds United are preparing a move for the 18 year-old right back, who was named SFWA young player of the year but the Reds are confident they can lure the Scottish under-21 international to Anfield.

Ramsay, who cites Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player he tries to emulate, was first linked with a move Merseyside last month and has again been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, the teenager insists his focus remains on ending the season on a positive note with Aberdeen.

Speaking after he collected his SFWA award last week Ramsay said: “There has been quite a few clubs linked with me, in January as well.

“But, for me, I’m still an Aberdeen player, I’ve still got to focus on the four games left this season and keep putting in good performances if I can get myself back in the team.

“In the summer, we’ll see where it takes me.”

