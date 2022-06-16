Aberdeen linked with loan move for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper By Danny Law June 16, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 4:11 pm Cameron Dawson spent last season on loan at Exeter City. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal BREAKING: Aberdeen start Premiership season with televised away clash at champions Celtic Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine signs for St Johnstone Aberdeen’s head of recruitment has a ‘real eye for a player’, insists boss Jim Goodwin Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell moves to Stevenage on season-long loan